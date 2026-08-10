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Villas for sale in Tremithousa, Cyprus

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27 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale: a stunning off-plan detached villa located in the charming area of Tremithousa. Th…
$456,008
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,23M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$467,553
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning detached villa is now available for sale in the charming area of Tremithousa. …
$456,008
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in the MESOYI RESIDENCES development, located in a peaceful countr…
$522,204
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$450,236
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Located in Tremithousa, near Paphos, these three-bedroom homes are ideal for permanent livin…
$570,865
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning detached villa is now available for sale in the charming area of Tremithousa. …
$507,959
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
New villa in Tremithousa near Empa under construction for sale. 4 bedrooms , 4 bathrooms, ga…
$1,71M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale: An impressive off-plan detached villa offering modern living with energy efficienc…
$554,137
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale: An impressive off-plan detached villa offering modern living with energy efficienc…
$542,592
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in MESOYI RESIDENCES 7, located in a peaceful countryside area jus…
$510,469
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$456,008
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale: This stunning off-plan detached villa in Tremithousa offers a perfect blend of mod…
$554,137
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$432,919
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern detached villa is under construction in the charming area of Tremitus.…
$1,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
These private villas offer a unique combination of luxury and nature, providing an unrivalle…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$456,008
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa, offered off plan, in the charming village of Tremithous…
$432,919
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Located in Tremithousa, near Paphos, these three-bedroom homes are ideal for permanent livin…
$525,196
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale: An impressive off-plan detached villa offering modern living with energy efficienc…
$571,454
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale: An impressive off-plan detached villa offering modern living with energy efficienc…
$554,137
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury villa for sale. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, cozy terraces, a priva…
$606,775
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Properties features in Tremithousa, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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