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Villas for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

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11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 405 m²
Luxury villa for sale 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms • Maids room • Gym • Cinema • Infinity pool • …
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Villa under construction, providing modern comfort and style, located in the quiet…
$874,291
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: villa project, detached, in the tranquil area of Palodea. This modern house offers…
$652,804
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale under construction, representing modern luxury and comfort. This spacious hom…
$1,59M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Discover this exceptional detached villa located in the peaceful and charming area of Palodi…
$1,95M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
BirdieLane is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for comfort…
$836,935
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 237 m²
BirdieLane is a sophisticated villa in Cyprus, located in one of the island's finest areas. …
$1,55M
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Villa 3 rooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 193 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$614,294
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
BirdieLane is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for comfort…
$755,566
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
BirdieLane is a sophisticated villa in Cyprus, located in one of the island's finest areas. …
$836,935
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
BirdieLane is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for comfort…
$639,325
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