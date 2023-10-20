Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

Villa 5 room villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€1,11M
Villa 3 room villa in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€576,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 628 m²
Number of floors 1
Project features: This beautiful custom-made property is located in a quite neighbourhood of…
€1,59M

