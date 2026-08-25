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Villas for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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24 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$504 647
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$891 235
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$590 298
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$567 149
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$503 490
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
This attractive 3-bedroom villa is located in the peaceful residential area of Moni, Limasso…
$868 086
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$549 788
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Modern detached villa situated in a small and exclusive project. Within a five minute drive …
$361 617
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$515 064
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$523 166
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$578 724
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$508 119
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$995 405
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
A spacious 2-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$505 805
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Modern detached villa situated in a small and exclusive project. Within a five-minute drive …
$341 527
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$908 596
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$527 796
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$512 749
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Moni, Limassol Set on a peaceful hilltop in the scenic Moni area, this lu…
$3,01M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$885 447
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Nestled in a serene and secluded setting, this stunning property boasts two charming houses,…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A spacious 3-bedroom wooden home thoughtfully designed for families who value eco-friendly l…
$677 107
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Nestled in the peaceful countryside near the charming village of Moni, Limassol, this beauti…
$925 958
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 686 m²
For sale: A stunning detached villa, currently under construction, with a spacious internal …
$10,77M
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