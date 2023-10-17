Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 609 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of shortness - villaRegion - Limassol, rural areaConstruction Stage - Colovan StageLand…
€462,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€788,200
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious mansion with three bedrooms for sale in the province of Polemidi…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Lempa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered interior bu…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
€705,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Luxurious detached three bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 195…
€675,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 211 …
€710,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
€1,59M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
€1,68M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 289 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol…
€680,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agios Athanasios - …
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with veranda
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Τhekla - Famagusta…
€475,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with parking covered, with veranda in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with parking covered, with veranda
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 193 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
€620,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with parking covered, with veranda in Moutagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with parking covered, with veranda

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
€655,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with parking covered, with veranda in Moutagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with parking covered, with veranda

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
€705,000
Villa 4 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
The house is part of the Complex of five houses and is located 200 meters from the sea betwe…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exquisite 5 bedroom villa for sale in Souni Situated in a beautiful green area in the Sou…
€650,000
Villa Villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful modern house for sale at a prime residential area located in city Limassol. Sloped…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€630,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€625,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€610,000
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€575,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 512 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,35M

