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Villas for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Tserkezoi Municipality
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118 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
7+1 BEDROOM DETACHED VILLA | 550 m² | INDEPENDENT 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT | LARGE PLOT A rare a…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 5
Three-Bedroom Villa – Premier Living in Agia Fyla A spacious three-bedroom villa set within …
$1,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern detached villa offering a comfortable lifestyle in the prestigious area…
$990,250
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a part of the house (townhouse or villa), which is under construction, with a to…
$810,176
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa – Modern Serenity by the Fairways The three-bedroom villas at Limassol G…
$2,05M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A six-bedroom sanctuary of refined elegance. With sweeping panoramic views and surrounded by…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom villa delivers a harmonious blend of space, comfort, and contemporary…
$1,34M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa – The Ultimate Expression of Luxury and Space The four-bedroom villas at …
$2,28M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
This Villa was built in 2018 and is the epidemy of luxury living. Situated in Agios Tychonas…
$2,90M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in an enviable location, this stunning villa offers an unparalleled living experienc…
$1,51M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two-Bedroom Villa – Modern Minimalist Living This two-bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas is the…
$2,32M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom villa delivers a harmonious blend of space, comfort, and contemporary…
$1,28M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom villa delivers a harmonious blend of space, comfort, and contemporary…
$1,12M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom villa delivers a harmonious blend of space, comfort, and contemporary…
$1,25M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Mykonos-Style Villa in Agios Tychonas Beautiful detached villa located in …
$1,09M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5-Bedroom Contemporary Villa – Agios Tychonas, Limassol Location Nestled in the prestigious …
$2,90M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Description of object: Monagroulli Hills, Villa No. 15 is a Mediterranean designed 3 bedroom…
$572,088
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 829 m²
Luxurious 6-bedroom villa (Classic Residence) in the prestigious Parekklisia Tourist Area of…
$4,44M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 249 m²
Five-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Luxury Golfside Living The five-bedroom villas at Limas…
$2,25M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This charming modern villa is perfectly situated in the prestigious and sought-after area of…
$1,11M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom villa delivers a harmonious blend of space, comfort, and contemporary…
$1,19M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Situated in one of Limassol’s most prestigious and sought-after neighborhoods — Agios Tychon…
$1,93M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 616 m²
Located in the prestigious Kapsalos area, this refined villa offers sophisticated design, co…
$1,45M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Nestled in a quiet and highly sought-after residential area of Ekali, this outstanding villa…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an impressive detached villa under construction with a spacious interior area of…
$2,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa, with an additional maid's room, is nestled in a quiet residen…
$3,44M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Modern 4-bedroom villa with pool and sea views in Agios Tychonas, one of Limassol's most pre…
$1,13M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 281 m²
Six-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Luxury Golfside Living The six-bedroom villas at Limasso…
$2,43M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled in the serene hills of Agia Fyla (near Heritage), this luxurious villa offers an unp…
$3,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
Villa for sale on top of mountain at agia fyla at kalithea area. The ground floor is with 3 …
$888,633
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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