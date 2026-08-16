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Villas for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

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14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale with 4+1 bedrooms and a swimming pool on a large plot of land in Pyrgos.The h…
$1,82M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa is for sale under construction with a modern layout, located in the prestigious a…
$815,660
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern, off-plan detached villa offers 406m2 of luxurious interior space. Des…
$5,07M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: modern blocked villa, under construction, located in the picturesque area of Pyrgo…
$547,889
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A luxury six-bedroom villa of approximately 400 m² set on an expansive, beautifully landscap…
$1,56M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Spacious villa in the prestigious area of Pyrgos, Limassol, offering 400 m2 of covered livin…
$959,349
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limasso…
$2,32M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Elegant Residences — a premium development of two modern luxury houses in Pyrgos, Limassol. …
$1,56M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Nestled in the picturesque area of Pyrgos, next to Park Lane in Limassol, this stunning vill…
$3,83M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Discover this stunning off-construction villa offering the perfect combination of …
$3,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Situated in the peaceful and sought-after area of Pyrgos, Limassol, this spacious and beauti…
$1,37M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The villa offers 4 bedrooms, each with its own terrace and incredible views, 4 bathrooms, sp…
$2,09M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Magnificent villa designed with a modern design and stunning views of the sea in t…
$3,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 652 m²
Number of floors 2
This exclusive resort is the finest luxury seafront development in Limassol. Choose from apa…
$12,10M
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