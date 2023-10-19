Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room, o…
€900,000
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
A splendid family home that has been built to an extremely high standard with considerable t…
€1,65M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.meters in Limassol. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€2,75M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€510,000

Properties features in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir