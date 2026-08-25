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Villas for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

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66 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Luxury villas nestled on the hills above Paphos, next to a charming traditional village, off…
$1,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: This stunning detached villa offers luxury living in the prestigious Mintis Hills …
$1,40M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Dahlia Charm — Exclusive Villas in Paphos, Cyprus Dahlia Charm seamlessly combines an ide…
$1,60M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 389 m²
This superb 3 Bedroom House boasts a spectacular location in the beautiful hills of Tsada vi…
$1,81M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
For sale: This detached villa, currently under construction, offers modern living in the bea…
$2,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Lavender Elegance is thoughtfully designed with a focus on environmental harmony, featuring …
$371 824
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
$2,56M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Purple Bliss is ideally situated to provide residents with stunning panoramic views of the s…
$2,35M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale there is an impressive detached villa on the project in a cozy area of Tsada. The v…
$1,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Additional Description: This luxury property is set in a protected natural landscape, design…
$2,65M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea & Countryside Views Discover an exclusive collection of lu…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Villa is situated on the highest point and has an amazing view. Accessed via a shaded privat…
$1,44M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale as per plan: This modern detached villa in Tsade offers comfortable and stylish liv…
$2,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Purple Bliss is ideally situated to provide residents with stunning panoramic views of the s…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Additional Description: This luxury property is set in a protected natural landscape, design…
$2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Cleone residence has a traditional layout features a ground floor living area with separate …
$2,59M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$1,69M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$1,43M
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Close
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This well-presented four-bedroom villa is set in the sought-after hillside village of Tsada,…
$908 596
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Villa is situated on the highest point and has an amazing view. Accessed via a shaded privat…
$1,50M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
For sale: This elegant detached villa, currently under construction, offers the perfect comb…
$1,33M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
This superb 3 Bedroom House boasts a spectacular location in the beautiful hills of Tsada vi…
$1,85M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This stunning detached home offers spacious living with 240m² of internal space, t…
$1,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
With large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto large patio and external social a…
$2,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
$2,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Set within one of the most prestigious and tranquil residential areas of Tsada, this excepti…
$2,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Villa is situated on the highest point and has an amazing view. Accessed via a shaded privat…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
$2,59M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
5-Bedroom Flagship Villa with Unobstructed Sea Views – Tsada, Paphos Introducing the flagshi…
$2,26M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Tsada, Cyprus

with Garden
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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