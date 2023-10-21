Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,05M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,48M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 243 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
€2,72M
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa in Tsada, Pafos area, showcases meticulous craftsmans…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
The Villas at Minthis take full advantage of their incredible surroundings, with acclaimed a…
€1,42M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,37M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
One of the most popular designs at Minthis, Callisto is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect f…
€2,13M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis is beautifully connected to nature. its open- pl…
€2,08M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
Cleone residence has a traditional layout features a ground floor living area with separate …
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,52M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 247 m²
This 4 bedroom property benefits from large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto …
€2,42M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
With large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto large patio and external social a…
€2,08M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
€2,53M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Petra is an extremely spacious and light ressidence which maximises the stunning view from a…
€2,12M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
€1,96M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
A 'country house' – reimagined. This Topos design has a unique floorplan bringing the pool a…
€2,81M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
This residence is called Strato, part of the Topos collection of designs at Minthis. The hom…
€2,32M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Nimbus residence is part of the Topos collection of designs at Minthis. The Outdoor terraces…
€2,37M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 201 m²
Perched on a hillside, the floorplan of Cirro terraces down the site with focused views to t…
€2,62M
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Luxury lifestyle resort destination that offers a new way of living focusing on wellness, ad…
€2,81M
Villa 4 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Luxury lifestyle resort destination that offers a new way of living focusing on wellness, ad…
€2,56M
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Luxury lifestyle resort destination that offers a new way of living focusing on wellness, ad…
€2,34M
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Luxury lifestyle resort destination that offers a new way of living focusing on wellness, ad…
€2,12M
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Luxury lifestyle resort destination that offers a new way of living focusing on wellness, ad…
€2,25M

