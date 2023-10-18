Villas for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

UAE
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
3
3
240 m²
Situated in the esteemed Kamares area of Tala, this exquisite three-bedroom villa is a mere …
€735,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
3
2
140 m²
Welcome to this exquisite bungalow, nestled in the serene and picturesque residential area o…
€335,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
2
1
82 m²
This meticulously maintained 2-bedroom house is located in the picturesque area of Tala, Paf…
€230,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
4
5
310 m²
This prestigious development of just five 2-storey villas is located on one of the most envi…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
These unique detached villas, located in a peaceful and picturesque suburb of Pafos, Tremith…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tala, Cyprus
3
2
205 m²
These unique detached villas, located in a peaceful and picturesque suburb of Pafos, Tremith…
€970,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
5
5
639 m²
A magnificent villa full of character is situated in the highly sought out area of Melissovo…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
5
5
This is a completely custom built villa which was designed as a private family home in luxur…
€1,26M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
4
3
240 m²
This lovely 4-bedroom villa is located in the prestigious area of Kamares in Tala, in its mo…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kamares, Cyprus
3
3
350 m²
This is a very spacious well maintained 3-bedroom house located in a quiet cul de sac in the…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tala, Cyprus
4
4
325 m²
2/2
Villa for sale with panoramic sea and mountain views. The villa is equipped with all necessa…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tala, Cyprus
5
3
500 m²
For sale 5 bedroom villa with pool and garden in Tala area. The villa is equipped with centr…
€2,20M
Recommend
Properties features in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
