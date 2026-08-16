Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
102 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover exclusive hillside villas in Tala, Paphos offering 3-4 bedrooms, private swimming p…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
This area is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious suburbs of Paphos, offering one …
$2,64M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
This sophisticated 4-bedroom villa embodies premium living in the tranquil hillsides of Tala…
$983,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
This sophisticated 4-bedroom villa embodies premium living in the tranquil hillsides of Tala…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Tala, Cyprus
Villa
Tala, Cyprus
Area 1 660 m²
Lime Grace — Exceptional Luxury Villa in Kamares, Paphos, Cyprus Lime Grace, located in t…
$13,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in the sought-after village of Tala with this exceptional fou…
$1,37M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
3-Bedroom Villa Designed with a contemporary architectural vision, these elegant 3-bedroom v…
$983,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
4-Bedroom Villa Designed with a contemporary architectural vision, these elegant 3-bedroom v…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 050 m²
Purple Bliss offers a perfect blend of prime location, comfort, and luxury, enhanced by priv…
$6,13M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern detached villa, offered during the construction phase, provides a spac…
$751,051
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Located in the peaceful and prestigious hillside area of Tala, this exceptional four-bedroom…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Discover a beautifully designed detached villa located in the prestigious Tala Village, offe…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: modern detached villa, under construction in the prestigious area of Tala. This ma…
$721,184
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This magnificent modern villa with a separate entrance is fully ready for occupanc…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Welcome to your private Mediterranean sanctuary. Nestled in the highly sought-after and pres…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover exclusive hillside villas in Tala, Paphos offering 3-4 bedrooms, private swimming p…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Purple Bliss offers a perfect blend of prime location, comfort, and luxury, enhanced by priv…
$2,92M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa with 2-Bedroom Granny Flat – Melissovounos Villas, Paphos Introducing…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Discover an exclusive boutique project of just five luxury villas located on the tranquil sl…
$614,484
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kamares, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 3
This impressive detached villa is now for sale in a very popular area of Tala. Offering an i…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Four bedroom villa , located in the serene hills of Tala. These villas are designed to impr…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Villa with panoramic views — Kamares Village, Tala, Paphos🏡 Price:400000€📍
$464,672
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most prestigious hillside com…
$985,400
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a beautiful detached villa located in the prestigious area of Tala. This spacious …
$649,256
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Property Description: Experience luxury living in this stunning 4-bedroom villa nestled in …
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Four bedroom villa , located in the serene hills of Tala. These villas are designed to impr…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Villa with Roof Garden & Sea Views in Tala, Paphos A stunning contemporary…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Villa in Kamares, Tala with Breathtaking Sea and Valley Views This beautif…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Discover this luxurious 4-bedroom villa in an exclusive Paphos hillside location, Tala commu…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This detached villa offers a modern lifestyle with a spacious interior area of 230…
$1,10M
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go