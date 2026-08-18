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Villas for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

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117 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$767,456
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary villa located in a prestigious coastal area in the heart of Protaras. The villa…
$755,172
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description of object: Aurora Villas is an exclusive residential project consisting of four …
$759,359
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Coastal Living in Pernera 3 Bedroom Villa in the sought-after Pernera area of Protar…
$636,077
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$744,514
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$731,953
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 368 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$744,952
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
IMPERIAL JADE VILLAS — Exclusive Five-Bedroom Seaside Villas in Protaras IMPERIAL JADE VI…
$1,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$736,521
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$747,940
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this luxurious 5-bedroom villa located just 500 metres from the beach and a picture…
$880,824
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
For sale: exclusive 5-bedroom villas at Alaya Eco Friendly Residence, Cyprus. Set next to…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description of object: Aurora Villas is an exclusive residential project consisting of four …
$742,230
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
Exceptional 4-bedroom detached villa — part of an exclusive seafront collection of just 12 l…
$2,22M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the tranquil coastal area of Ayia Triada, just minutes from the Paralimni marina …
$718,069
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached house in the planning stage is ideally located in a very sought-after a…
$756,985
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa under construction is ideally located in the prestigious area of …
$678,883
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Located in the prestigious coastal area of the Ayia Triada, this detached villa offers a qui…
$882,872
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$727,386
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A charming 3-bedroom detached villa in Pernera, Protaras — close to the sea, beautiful beach…
$632,805
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom villa is designed to offer the perfect combination of modern living, …
$697,854
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa under construction is ideally located in one of the most sought-a…
$690,899
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the tranquil coastal area of Ayia Triada, just minutes from the Paralimni marina …
$618,011
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 319 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$727,814
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$737,663
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$727,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern villa occupies a first-class coastal location in the heart of Protaras. The vill…
$708,279
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy freestanding villa in the prestigious area of Protaras. This secondary housi…
$548,187
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 360 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$739,239
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Coastal Living in Pernera 3 Bedroom Villa in the sought-after Pernera area of Protar…
$621,205
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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