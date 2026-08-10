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Villas for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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208 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos Set in the charming and tranquil area of Ger…
$692,137
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Modern Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos 2-3 Bedrooms Discover contemporary Mediterranean livin…
$854,078
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
3-Bedroom Villa Each villa has been thoughtfully designed with contemporary architecture th…
$898,428
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Modern Luxury Villas – Geroskipou, Paphos This exclusive collection of modern villas is loc…
$542,050
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
? Your Dream Villa in Geroskipou, Paphos Step into a world of sun-soaked luxury and Mediter…
$683,035
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Modern Villa in Geroskipou, Paphos – 2–3 Bedrooms Experience the perfect blend of comfort, …
$931,721
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a villa at the planning stage with a modern design and thoughtful layout, an int…
$743,147
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Villa with Infinity Pool and Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos Located in th…
$1,43M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious detached villa offers high quality finishes.Ideally located on a small plot, t…
$656,884
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Modern Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos – 2–3 Bedrooms Discover contemporary Mediterranean livi…
$961,852
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This stunning fully move-in ready detached villa offers contemporary luxury and co…
$1,09M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Discover the epitome of modern living in the heart of tranquility. Eight exclusive detached …
$537,227
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
A luxury beachfront villa development located near a prime coastal area in Paphos, Cyprus. T…
$768,601
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
This exceptional development is set on a tranquil hillside in Geroskipou, just minutes from …
$864,243
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
2-Bedroom Villa – Luxurious Beachfront Living in Geroskipou, Paphos General Description Expe…
$699,880
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Nestled on a peaceful hillside in Geroskipou, just minutes from Paphos city center, this exc…
$979,476
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Luxury Villas in Geroskipou – Modern Living Surrounded by Nature This…
$693,829
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
? Premium 3-Bedroom Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos Private Pool | Contemporary Architecture |…
$677,266
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Set in the charming and vibrant village of Geroskipou in the Paphos district, this boutique …
$740,147
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Luxury Villas in Geroskipou – Modern Living Surrounded by Nature This…
$698,744
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Property Type: Detached Luxury Villas Number of Homes: 15 Villas (+ 5 additional plots avail…
$1,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern detached villa under construction is for sale, offering the perfect combination of …
$1,71M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
Aquamarine Coastal Villas — Exclusive Villa V11 on the Coastline in Paphos Unit Specifica…
$917,631
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This spacious detached villa offers a total internal area of 206m² and represents …
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
? Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa in Geroskipou, Paphos Private Pool | Contemporary Design | Coastal…
$700,342
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Luxury Villas in Geroskipou – Modern Living Surrounded by Nature This…
$675,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
2-Bedroom Villa – Luxurious Beachfront Living in Geroskipou, Paphos General Description Expe…
$665,628
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
3 Bedroom Villa. Each villa has been thoughtfully designed to offer spacious interiors and s…
$901,967
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Luxury Villas in Geroskipou – Modern Living Surrounded by Nature This…
$705,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Luxury Villas in Geroskipou – Modern Living Surrounded by Nature This…
$685,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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