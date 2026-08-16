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Villas for sale in Aradippou, Cyprus

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10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
This remarkable sami-detached home in Aradippou offers a generous 260 m² property area on a …
$366,344
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Stunning 4-bedroom modern house located in the highly desirable Aradippou area of Larnaca, j…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
This stunning 3-bedroom villa offers the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and functio…
$407,705
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: Bungalow, Three Bedroom House for Sale in New Marina-Port Area, Larna…
$365,406
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
It is located in Aradhippou area It consists of 1 completely independent residence. It has …
$638,808
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Discover modern living in these beautiful 3-bedroom Houses, perfect for families or Investme…
$413,614
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Discover this beautifully maintained detached corner house offering 200m² of interior space …
$413,614
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Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
4 bedroom house for sale in the centre of Aradippou, featuring a separate detached smaller u…
$696,881
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale in Larnaca, located in a quiet area of the new AEK stadium, a few minu…
$940,502
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Villa 3 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$247,699
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