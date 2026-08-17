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Villas for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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19 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This residence is a true masterpiece of spacious living quarters measuring 950 square meters…
$18,79M
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Villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Area 60 000 m²
Number of floors 2
This project is an exclusive gated community surrounded by green spaces and equipped with mo…
$16,33M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is an exclusive detached villa under construction in the beautiful coastal area of …
$30,98M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 431 m²
Introducing Luxury Villas – a collection of elegant three-floor homes offering the perfect b…
$2,56M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious Four-Bedroom Villa Designed for Modern Living This stunning four-bedroom villa offe…
$2,56M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 373 m²
Introducing Luxury Villas – a collection of elegant three-floor homes offering the perfect b…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This Villas, located in Parekklisia only 4 Km away from the coastline in one of the most des…
$545,890
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 840 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury villa for sale in the highly sought-after area of Parekklisia…
$4,36M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a well-preserved freestanding villa located in the prestigious area of Parekklis…
$524,575
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
Beautiful house in Parekklisia. Total plot area 2676 s.m. Covered area 351 s.m. 5 bedrooms, …
$1,14M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
This beautiful 5-bedroom villa is located in Parekklisia, within an exclusive gated complex …
$2,34M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Nestled within an impressive 3,000sq.m. residential plot surrounded by greenery and mountain…
$931,101
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
A modern residential multifamily gated community situated in the heart of Parekklisia, a cha…
$400,496
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 211 …
$709,882
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Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Luxurious detached three bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 195…
$675,667
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Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$704,883
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Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
$705,697
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern detached villa under construction in the sought after area of Parekklis…
$555,198
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas ina quiet area, close to the sea, Pareklisia, Cyprus We offer villas …
$280,877
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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