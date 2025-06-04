Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Georgios Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Agios Georgios Lemesou, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Cozy 3-bedroom detached house with sea views, located in Agios Tikhonas district of Limassol…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agios Georgios Lemesou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go