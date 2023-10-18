UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
demos agiou athanasiou
Villas
Villas for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3
3
191 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the highly coveted area of Agios Athanasios …
€860,400
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
6
465 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
5
2
175 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3
116 m²
1
We offer you for sale a luxury villa posisioned in a unique luxury residential complex on th…
€2,06M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
5
2
210 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1
420 m²
1
Luxury new villa for sale is located in a prestigious complex, in Germasogeia, 350 meters fr…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
9
5
340 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,82M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
5
4
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4
2
280 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4
3
128 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 128 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
8
4
285 m²
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
7
2
254 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 254 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,30M
Recommend
