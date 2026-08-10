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Villas for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
An exceptional off-plan 5-bedroom luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot, offe…
$2,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
villa located in the prestigious Paniotis area of Germasogeia, offering luxury living across…
$1,96M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, there are also three bathrooms (shower in the master bedroom an…
$929,175
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 4-Bedroom Apartment in Ayios Athanasios Hills This exceptional 4-bedroom apartment o…
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 307 m²
:ridge is a gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agio…
$2,02M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 611 m²
This exclusive 5-bedroom villa is located in the Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, one of t…
$2,44M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 4-bedroom villa offers refined residential living in one of Limassol’s most des…
$894,442
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 396 m²
Elegant 4-Bedroom Residence in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Located on a quiet residential Av…
$2,29M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Perched on the panoramic hills of Agios Athanasios above Limassol, this exceptional architec…
$3,59M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
This elegant 4-bedroom detached villa offers a perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and m…
$894,331
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 895 m²
5-Bedroom Villa – Panoramic Sea Views, Agios Athanasios, Limassol Living & Dining The villa …
$4,90M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 610 m²
The “House of Dreams” is probably the most beautiful property in the island of Cyprus! A re…
$2,14M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 7
Ultra-luxury villa located at the summit of Agios Athanasios, Limassol, offering breathtakin…
$3,55M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
:ridge is a gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agio…
$2,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 603 m²
An exceptional 5-bedroom off-plan luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot in th…
$2,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
3 bedroom ground floor semi-detached house in small block in Agios Antonios Limassol. 110 m2…
$425,431
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
For sale: a spacious detached villa in the sought-after area of Agios Athanasios. This impre…
$1,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 670 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers panoramic se…
$4,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 4-bedroom villa offers refined residential living in one of Limassol’s most des…
$934,577
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 252 m²
For sale unique split level Villa with sea views, located in the prestigious area of Agios A…
$2,20M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 554 m²
An exceptional off-plan 5-bedroom luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot, offe…
$2,28M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 880 m²
5-Bedroom Villa – Panoramic Sea Views, Agios Athanasios, Limassol Living & Dining The villa …
$4,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 4-bedroom villa offers refined residential living in one of Limassol’s most des…
$862,916
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
5-Bedroom Villa – Panoramic Sea Views, Agios Athanasios, Limassol Living & Dining The villa …
$5,12M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale modern villa project in an attractive area of Ayios Athanasios. This detached villa…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 329 m²
:ridge is a gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agio…
$2,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Located in the highly sought-after area of Agios Athanasios, this elegant 3-bedroom house of…
$766,569
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a stunning villa under construction, located in the prestigious area of Ayios At…
$1,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This elegant 4-bedroom villa is located in the highly desirable residential area of Agios At…
$1,63M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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