Villas with garden for sale in Cyprus

117 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$722,717
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$369,939
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the sea, in the heart of Lima…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$307,147
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pool and gardens close to a highway, Souni, Cyprus We o…
$445,585
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$426,043
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$654,891
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$704,883
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Lempa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered interior bu…
$416,135
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$609,340
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$229,962
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$608,684
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 185 sq.m. covered interio…
$440,435
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus We offer v…
$429,283
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$309,949
Leave a request
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 155 m²
The villas are modern, single-storey properties of high quality construction, designed speci…
$331,138
Leave a request
Agency
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$227,883
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 176 sq.m. covered interior b…
$359,940
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$336,871
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$259,957
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses in a prestigious area, Oroklini, Cyprus We offer townhouses with …
$429,283
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 211 …
$709,882
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens close to the center of Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$402,004
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$644,018
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$229,962
Leave a request

