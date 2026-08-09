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Villas for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

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5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Vienna”, Geri, Nicosia — Modern 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Pool Citio 2…
$1,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Siena”, Geri, Nicosia — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa Citio 2 – Villa “Si…
$445,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
$444,620
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 164 sq.m. covered interior s…
$290,287
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Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
A luxury three-bedroom mansion for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos province, with 169 sq.m. cov…
$296,919
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