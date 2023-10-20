Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
13
Villa
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Perched on a hillside with panoramic sea views, the three-storey residence is perfect for en…
€440,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Welcome to this stunning project of private villas located in a picturesque suburb of Pafos,…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Welcome to this stunning project of private villas located in a picturesque suburb of Pafos,…
€530,000
Villa 5 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 357 m²
This luxury project is a boutique collection of stylish contemporary private residences situ…
€1,43M
Villa 4 room villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Nestled in the idyllic suburb of Chloraka, this one-of-a-kind property offers modern living …
€545,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€448,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€770,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa for sale with luxury finishes within walking distance to the sea. The complex is locat…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 163 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€590,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
General FeaturesGarage CoveredPool Type PrivateGuest Toilet 1Amenities Title Deeds, A/C, Sea…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€345,000

