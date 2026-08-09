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Villas for sale in Koinoteta Mandrion, Cyprus

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15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to acquire a stunning 4-bedroom villa within …
$556,518
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi houses with 3 bedrooms in Mandria.High quality finishing.Excellent location with develo…
$408,002
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
The property is a modern 2-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful land…
$354,526
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Special Announcement: Price Reduced for a Quick Sale! Take advantage of this incredible oppo…
$527,491
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Discover a serene Mediterranean lifestyle at Zephyros Village 3, a charming development in t…
$411,827
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Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
A modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vi…
$372,252
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
A modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vi…
$389,979
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Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Amazing 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$372,252
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
The property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful land…
$372,252
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
A modern designed 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the village…
$425,431
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Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
A modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vi…
$378,161
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Unfinished four-bedroom villa for sale in Mandria, Paphos. This spacious property offers an…
$525,196
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
The property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful land…
$389,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
An excellent 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the village of M…
$425,431
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Special Announcement: Price Reduced for a Quick Sale! Take advantage of this incredible oppo…
$527,491
Leave a request

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