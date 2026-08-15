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Villas for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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149 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern detached villa is for sale in a project offering comfort and style in the heart of …
$530,403
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, offered by project in the popular area of Tombs of the King…
$592,492
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 242 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 25 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,05M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 19 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$907,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa – Mediterranean Elegance Discover a villa that perfectly balances sty…
$1,86M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
The Villa showcases a sleek, modern aesthetic with open-plan living spaces and kitchens feat…
$651,111
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 50 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$936,352
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 41 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,28M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 21 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$1,07M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 35 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,12M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: This stunning villa layout offers a modern, comfortable lifestyle in Paphos. The s…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern detached villa, currently under construction, offers a comfortable interior space o…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 20 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$907,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Description of object: Azalea Villas, Villa No. 20 is an exclusive modern 4 bedroom villa in…
$1,35M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa in the exclusive ORION VILLAS project, located in the …
$1,00M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 963 m²
Description of object: Villa Superior, Villa No. 1 is a world class modern mansion with 6 be…
$5,52M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
The Villa showcases a sleek, modern aesthetic with open-plan living spaces and kitchens feat…
$652,265
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa – Mediterranean Elegance Discover a villa that perfectly balances sty…
$1,86M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Villa in the Royal Bay Resort complex - Paphos | Cyprus The Royal Bay Resort villa complex …
$1,24M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 27 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$1,17M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
The design and aesthetics of this new project are designed to convey the essence of a world-…
$5,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 248 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 33 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,12M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Villa in the vibrant center of Paphos, this villa offers an exceptional blend of l…
$524,976
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 14 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$907,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 28 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$1,17M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa – Mediterranean Elegance Discover a villa that perfectly balances sty…
$1,83M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
The Villa showcases a sleek, modern aesthetic with open-plan living spaces and kitchens feat…
$651,111
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 242 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 28 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,05M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a future elite construction project located in the Tomb of the Kings, Paphos. These …
$622,043
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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