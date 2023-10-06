Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€770,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€664,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Welcome to an exquisite townhouse that ticks all the boxes, whether you seek a lucrative inv…
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€663,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Welcome to this newly built modern villa located in the heart of the Universal area in Pafos…
€465,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€895,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 386 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€4,40M
Villa 4 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 416 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 467 m²
Set amidst a unique, beautiful coastal area of Pafos and overlooking the eternal blue of the…
€3,40M
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
This modern, yet cozy and warm new villa is part of a small boutique development of only 7 v…
€890,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This modern, yet cozy and warm new villa is part of a small boutique development of only 7 v…
€680,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Do you want a new home in Cyprus but are not too worried about living on the first line or i…
€220,000
Villa 4 room villa in Anavargos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Anavargos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
This semi-detached townhouse is extremely spacious and well appointed. It is designed and bu…
€425,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Superb two-bedroom three bathroom fully furnished townhouse for sale in the renowned Elysia …
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€435,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 396 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 413 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 428 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,29M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 395 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 262 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€567,000

