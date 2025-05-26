Apartment in a new building NCP-159 Located just 10 minutes from the beach in Bahçeler, Yeni İskele, Terra Life is a modern

About the Project:
Located just 10 minutes from the beach in Bahçeler, Yeni İskele, Terra Life is a modern residential project offering smart studio living in a beautifully planned, amenity-rich community. with modern finishes, shared social spaces, and direct access to the energy of Northern Cyprus’s rising Long Beach area.
Key Points:
10-minute walk to the sea in the Bahçeler area of Yeni İskele
Built-in kitchen, wardrobes, and AC infrastructure
Modern communal spaces including pool, green area, and basketball court
Professional maintenance and property management services available
Available Apartment Types:
Terra Life includes compact, modern studio layouts designed for efficiency, style, and light-filled interiors with Built-in kitchen, wardrobes, and AC infrastructure.
Studio Unit
Studio Loft Unit
Location Highlights:
Ideally situated for coastal living with proximity to key amenities, education, and regional transport.
1.7 km to Long Beach (4 min drive)
2 km to nearest supermarket (6 min drive)
1.7 km to Long Beach Hospital
44.5 km to Ercan Airport (41 min)
Facilities:
Terra Life offers lifestyle-enhancing amenities to support community living, recreation, and relaxation.
Outdoor swimming pool
Basketball court
Communal green areas
Outdoor WC & changing room
Parking area
Cafe & Bar
Generator system
24/7 professional maintenance
Payment Options:
40% down payment, 30% in interest-free installments until delivery (Dec 2025), and the remaining 30% payable in installments over 24 months post-handover, ending in December 2027.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.