Apartment in a new building NCP-159 Located just 10 minutes from the beach in Bahçeler, Yeni İskele, Terra Life is a modern

About the Project:

Located just 10 minutes from the beach in Bahçeler, Yeni İskele, Terra Life is a modern residential project offering smart studio living in a beautifully planned, amenity-rich community. with modern finishes, shared social spaces, and direct access to the energy of Northern Cyprus’s rising Long Beach area.



Key Points:

10-minute walk to the sea in the Bahçeler area of Yeni İskele

Built-in kitchen, wardrobes, and AC infrastructure

Modern communal spaces including pool, green area, and basketball court

Professional maintenance and property management services available



Available Apartment Types:

Terra Life includes compact, modern studio layouts designed for efficiency, style, and light-filled interiors with Built-in kitchen, wardrobes, and AC infrastructure.

Studio Unit

Studio Loft Unit



Location Highlights:

Ideally situated for coastal living with proximity to key amenities, education, and regional transport.

1.7 km to Long Beach (4 min drive)

2 km to nearest supermarket (6 min drive)

1.7 km to Long Beach Hospital

44.5 km to Ercan Airport (41 min)



Facilities:

Terra Life offers lifestyle-enhancing amenities to support community living, recreation, and relaxation.

Outdoor swimming pool

Basketball court

Communal green areas

Outdoor WC & changing room

Parking area

Cafe & Bar

Generator system

24/7 professional maintenance

Payment Options:

40% down payment, 30% in interest-free installments until delivery (Dec 2025), and the remaining 30% payable in installments over 24 months post-handover, ending in December 2027.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.