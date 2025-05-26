  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  Apartment in a new building NCP-159

Apartment in a new building NCP-159 Located just 10 minutes from the beach in Bahçeler, Yeni İskele, Terra Life is a modern

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,551
;
14
ID: 27035
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  • Village
    Yialousa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Located just 10 minutes from the beach in Bahçeler, Yeni İskele, Terra Life is a modern residential project offering smart studio living in a beautifully planned, amenity-rich community. with modern finishes, shared social spaces, and direct access to the energy of Northern Cyprus’s rising Long Beach area.

Key Points:

  • 10-minute walk to the sea in the Bahçeler area of Yeni İskele

  • Built-in kitchen, wardrobes, and AC infrastructure

  • Modern communal spaces including pool, green area, and basketball court

  • Professional maintenance and property management services available
     

 

Available Apartment Types:
Terra Life includes compact, modern studio layouts designed for efficiency, style, and light-filled interiors with Built-in kitchen, wardrobes, and AC infrastructure.

  • Studio Unit

  • Studio Loft Unit
     

Location Highlights:
Ideally situated for coastal living with proximity to key amenities, education, and regional transport.

  • 1.7 km to Long Beach (4 min drive)

  • 2 km to nearest supermarket (6 min drive)

  • 1.7 km to Long Beach Hospital

  • 44.5 km to Ercan Airport (41 min)
     

Facilities:
Terra Life offers lifestyle-enhancing amenities to support community living, recreation, and relaxation.

  • Outdoor swimming pool

  • Basketball court

  • Communal green areas

  • Outdoor WC & changing room

  • Parking area

  • Cafe & Bar

  • Generator system

  • 24/7 professional maintenance

Payment Options:
40% down payment, 30% in interest-free installments until delivery (Dec 2025), and the remaining 30% payable in installments over 24 months post-handover, ending in December 2027.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 38.8 – 56.0
Price per m², USD 3,315 – 3,726
Apartment price, USD 144,551 – 185,634

Location on the map

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-159 Located just 10 minutes from the beach in Bahçeler, Yeni İskele, Terra Life is a modern
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,551
