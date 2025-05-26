Residential complex Ready apartments in 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.

This project has received prestigious Property NC Awards 2019!
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex with a 5* hotel and casino, 600 meters from the Long Beach. The complex is located in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped embankment stretching for more than 3 kilometers.
The complex and its surroundings have all the infrastructure necessary for living and recreation. Perfect for permanent residence or vacations, and also perfect for investment.
Infrastructure:
5* Hotel
Casino
10 swimming pools 7,000 m2
Children's pool
Aquapark
Rooftop pool with a bar
Children's playground and park areas
Landscaping of the complex
Security at the entrance, video surveillance
Automatic gates
Bar
Shop
Tennis court
Volleyball and basketball courts
Fitness center
Restaurant and cafe
Night club
Beach bar
Massage and SPA
Sauna
Main features:
Spacious common room
Ceramic tiled flooring
Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
Built-in wardrobe
Fully equipped bathroom
High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
Large terrace
Panoramic double-glazed windows
Street lighting
Metal entrance door
Boiler for heating water
Infrastructure for Internet and television
Intercom
Lift
Car parking
Excellent location:
600 meters from the sandy beach
5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels Artemis and Noah's Ark
5 minutes drive to the harbor of Boaz
5 minutes drive to the ruins of the ancient city of Salamis
10 minutes from Famagusta
30 minutes drive to the harbor of Karpaz Gate Marina
30 minutes drive from Ercan airport
45 minutes drive from Larnaca airport
When buying any real estate - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!