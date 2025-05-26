Residential complex Ready apartments in 5* SPA complex with CASINO Grand Sapphire Resort.

This project has received prestigious Property NC Awards 2019!

Apartments in a prestigious residential complex with a 5* hotel and casino, 600 meters from the Long Beach. The complex is located in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped embankment stretching for more than 3 kilometers.

The complex and its surroundings have all the infrastructure necessary for living and recreation. Perfect for permanent residence or vacations, and also perfect for investment.

Infrastructure:

5* Hotel

Casino

10 swimming pools 7,000 m2

Children's pool

Aquapark

Rooftop pool with a bar

Children's playground and park areas

Landscaping of the complex

Security at the entrance, video surveillance

Automatic gates

Bar

Shop

Tennis court

Volleyball and basketball courts

Fitness center

Restaurant and cafe

Night club

Beach bar

Massage and SPA

Sauna

Main features:

Spacious common room

Ceramic tiled flooring

Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture

Built-in wardrobe

Fully equipped bathroom

High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom

Large terrace

Panoramic double-glazed windows

Street lighting

Metal entrance door

Boiler for heating water

Infrastructure for Internet and television

Intercom

Lift

Car parking

Excellent location:

600 meters from the sandy beach

5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels Artemis and Noah's Ark

5 minutes drive to the harbor of Boaz

5 minutes drive to the ruins of the ancient city of Salamis

10 minutes from Famagusta

30 minutes drive to the harbor of Karpaz Gate Marina

30 minutes drive from Ercan airport

45 minutes drive from Larnaca airport

When buying any real estate - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!