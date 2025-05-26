  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-138 Four Seasons Life III is a beachfront residential development in Iskele

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$162,668
ID: 27102
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Four Seasons Life III is a beachfront residential development in Iskele, designed to offer a blend of sustainable luxury, Mediterranean serenity, and resort-style comfort. With a variety of modern units, and access to the full suite of amenities from all Four Seasons Life phases, this project is ideal for both lifestyle seekers and investors looking for prime coastal living in North Cyprus.

Key Points:

  • Private beach access and seafront location

  • Access to all facilities in FSL I & II

  • Five-star amenities including spa, fitness, yoga & pool

  • Landscaped parks and cycling paths

  • Concierge, security, and smart home systems

  • Developed by Four Vision Development (Döveç, Noyanlar, Recaioğlu, Tunal)

 

Available Units Types:
Four Seasons Life III features a diverse selection of modern homes, ranging from compact lofts to spacious family residences, all styled with contemporary comfort. The project includes a range of thoughtfully designed blocks such as Aqua Shell (2+1), Sea Swan (2+1), Sea Star (2+1), Sea Storm (1+1 and 1+1 Loft), Sea Breeze (Studio and 1+1 Loft), and Sea Stone (Studio and 1+1 Loft). Each unit offers a modern living layout, smart functionality, and a relaxed seaside atmosphere tailored for coastal living.

  • Studio Units starting from 41 Sqm (35 Flat +6 Balcony)

  • 1+1 Apartments starting from 74 Sqm (54 Flat+20 Balcony)

  • 1+1 Lofts starting from  57 Sqm (53 Flat + 4 Balcony)

  • 2+1 Apartments starting from 117 Sqm (81 Flat + 63 Balcony)
     

Location Highlights:
Perfectly situated along the Iskele coastline, Four Seasons Life III offers scenic beauty and easy access to regional destinations.

  • On-site beach,

  • 500 m to market

  • 3.7 km to ATM & bank

  • 12.5 km to hospital and shopping mall

  • 15.2 km to university

  • 48.0 km to Ercan Airport

  • 15 min to Famagusta

  • 40 min to Ercan Airport

  • 45 min to Nicosia

  • 55 min to Larnaca Airport
     

Facilities:
Residents enjoy full access to world-class amenities across all phases of the Four Seasons Life development.

  • Saltwater swimming pool & waterfall pool bar

  • Spa center, sauna, yoga studio

  • Fitness center and sports courts

  • Children’s playground and landscaped parks

  • Amphitheater and social event spaces

  • Walking & cycling paths

  • Electric vehicle charging stations

  • Concierge, security, and smart home systems
     

Payment Plan:
Four Seasons Life III offers a flexible plan with a £3,000 reservation, 35% down in one month, 45% until key delivery (Dec 2025), and 20% over 12 months post-handover (until Dec 2026).


About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.0 – 74.0
Price per m², USD 2,575 – 3,968
Apartment price, USD 162,668 – 214,954
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 117.0
Price per m², USD 2,483
Apartment price, USD 290,478

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

