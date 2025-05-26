Apartment in a new building NCP-138 Four Seasons Life III is a beachfront residential development in Iskele

About the Project:

Four Seasons Life III is a beachfront residential development in Iskele, designed to offer a blend of sustainable luxury, Mediterranean serenity, and resort-style comfort. With a variety of modern units, and access to the full suite of amenities from all Four Seasons Life phases, this project is ideal for both lifestyle seekers and investors looking for prime coastal living in North Cyprus.

Key Points:

Private beach access and seafront location

Access to all facilities in FSL I & II

Five-star amenities including spa, fitness, yoga & pool

Landscaped parks and cycling paths

Concierge, security, and smart home systems

Developed by Four Vision Development (Döveç, Noyanlar, Recaioğlu, Tunal)

Available Units Types:

Four Seasons Life III features a diverse selection of modern homes, ranging from compact lofts to spacious family residences, all styled with contemporary comfort. The project includes a range of thoughtfully designed blocks such as Aqua Shell (2+1), Sea Swan (2+1), Sea Star (2+1), Sea Storm (1+1 and 1+1 Loft), Sea Breeze (Studio and 1+1 Loft), and Sea Stone (Studio and 1+1 Loft). Each unit offers a modern living layout, smart functionality, and a relaxed seaside atmosphere tailored for coastal living.

Studio Units starting from 41 Sqm (35 Flat +6 Balcony)

1+1 Apartments starting from 74 Sqm (54 Flat+20 Balcony)

1+1 Lofts starting from 57 Sqm (53 Flat + 4 Balcony)

2+1 Apartments starting from 117 Sqm (81 Flat + 63 Balcony)



Location Highlights:

Perfectly situated along the Iskele coastline, Four Seasons Life III offers scenic beauty and easy access to regional destinations.

On-site beach,

500 m to market

3.7 km to ATM & bank

12.5 km to hospital and shopping mall

15.2 km to university

48.0 km to Ercan Airport

15 min to Famagusta

40 min to Ercan Airport

45 min to Nicosia

55 min to Larnaca Airport



Facilities:

Residents enjoy full access to world-class amenities across all phases of the Four Seasons Life development.

Saltwater swimming pool & waterfall pool bar

Spa center, sauna, yoga studio

Fitness center and sports courts

Children’s playground and landscaped parks

Amphitheater and social event spaces

Walking & cycling paths

Electric vehicle charging stations

Concierge, security, and smart home systems



Payment Plan:

Four Seasons Life III offers a flexible plan with a £3,000 reservation, 35% down in one month, 45% until key delivery (Dec 2025), and 20% over 12 months post-handover (until Dec 2026).



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.