Apartment in a new building NCP-104 Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group

About the Project:
Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 meters from Long Beach. Spanning 50,000 m² and inspired by the Golden Ratio, it features 21 residential blocks with landscaped gardens and social spaces—combining natural beauty with modern living for both lifestyle and investment.
Key Points:
Designed around the Golden Ratio for balance, elegance, and aesthetic harmon
21 residential blocks with panoramic views, each with its own character with residences, shops, and facilities
Developed by Noyanlar Group, with 50+ years of award-winning expertise
Located only 600 meters from the beach
Available Apartment Types:
The project offers a wide range of apartments from studios to spacious penthouses suitable for modern living and investment.
Studio
1+1 apartments
2+1 apartments
Penthouses with open views
Underground parking for residents
Location Highlights:
Strategically positioned for daily convenience and long-term value, this project offers direct access to major roads and urban amenities.
10 minutes walk to Long Beach
25 minutes to Ercan Airport
45 minutes to Larnaca International Airport
5 minutes to the Ancient City of Salamis
Surrounded by walking and cycling paths
Facilities:
Ocean Life delivers a complete lifestyle experience with a wide array of wellness, leisure, and family-oriented facilities
Indoor & outdoor swimming pools
Ocean Aqua Park, skateboard park, and amphitheatre
OceanFit Fitness Center, outdoor gym, yoga zones
Ocean Spa with sauna, massage, and wellness services
Multipurpose sports courts, tennis, football, basketball, mini golf
Kids' club, nursery, and outdoor playgrounds
Green areas, walking & bike paths
BBQ zones and open-air social spaces
Shopping street with over 30 integrated retail units, cafés, and restaurants
Rooftop fine dining on the 22nd floor
Electric vehicle charging units and underground parking
Sea way shuttle service and rooftop landing pads
24/7 security, smart access, and full concierge-style service
Payment Options:
Ocean Life Residence offers a flexible plan with 35% down payment, 35% payable until delivery, and the remaining 30% after delivery in interest-free installments over 24 months.
About Us:
