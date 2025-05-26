Apartment in a new building NCP-104 Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group

About the Project:

Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 meters from Long Beach. Spanning 50,000 m² and inspired by the Golden Ratio, it features 21 residential blocks with landscaped gardens and social spaces—combining natural beauty with modern living for both lifestyle and investment.

Key Points:

Designed around the Golden Ratio for balance, elegance, and aesthetic harmon

21 residential blocks with panoramic views, each with its own character with residences, shops, and facilities

Developed by Noyanlar Group, with 50+ years of award-winning expertise

Located only 600 meters from the beach

Available Apartment Types:

The project offers a wide range of apartments from studios to spacious penthouses suitable for modern living and investment.

Studio

1+1 apartments

2+1 apartments

Penthouses with open views

Underground parking for residents



Location Highlights:

Strategically positioned for daily convenience and long-term value, this project offers direct access to major roads and urban amenities.

10 minutes walk to Long Beach

25 minutes to Ercan Airport

45 minutes to Larnaca International Airport

5 minutes to the Ancient City of Salamis

Surrounded by walking and cycling paths

Facilities:

Ocean Life delivers a complete lifestyle experience with a wide array of wellness, leisure, and family-oriented facilities

Indoor & outdoor swimming pools

Ocean Aqua Park, skateboard park, and amphitheatre

OceanFit Fitness Center, outdoor gym, yoga zones

Ocean Spa with sauna, massage, and wellness services

Multipurpose sports courts, tennis, football, basketball, mini golf

Kids' club, nursery, and outdoor playgrounds

Green areas, walking & bike paths

BBQ zones and open-air social spaces

Shopping street with over 30 integrated retail units, cafés, and restaurants

Rooftop fine dining on the 22nd floor

Electric vehicle charging units and underground parking

Sea way shuttle service and rooftop landing pads

24/7 security, smart access, and full concierge-style service

Payment Options:

Ocean Life Residence offers a flexible plan with 35% down payment, 35% payable until delivery, and the remaining 30% after delivery in interest-free installments over 24 months.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.