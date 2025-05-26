  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-104 Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$104,572
;
10
ID: 27082
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 meters from Long Beach. Spanning 50,000 m² and inspired by the Golden Ratio, it features 21 residential blocks with landscaped gardens and social spaces—combining natural beauty with modern living for both lifestyle and investment.

Key Points:

  • Designed around the Golden Ratio for balance, elegance, and aesthetic harmon

  • 21 residential blocks with panoramic views, each with its own character with residences, shops, and facilities

  • Developed by Noyanlar Group, with 50+ years of award-winning expertise

  • Located only 600 meters from the beach

Available Apartment Types: 
The project offers a wide range of apartments from studios to spacious penthouses suitable for modern living and investment.

  • Studio 

  • 1+1 apartments 

  • 2+1 apartments 

  • Penthouses with open views

  • Underground parking for residents


Location Highlights:
Strategically positioned for daily convenience and long-term value, this project offers direct access to major roads and urban amenities.

  • 10 minutes walk to Long Beach

  • 25 minutes to Ercan Airport

  • 45 minutes to Larnaca International Airport

  • 5 minutes to the Ancient City of Salamis

  • Surrounded by walking and cycling paths

Facilities:
Ocean Life delivers a complete lifestyle experience with a wide array of wellness, leisure, and family-oriented facilities

  • Indoor & outdoor swimming pools

  • Ocean Aqua Park, skateboard park, and amphitheatre

  • OceanFit Fitness Center, outdoor gym, yoga zones

  • Ocean Spa with sauna, massage, and wellness services

  • Multipurpose sports courts, tennis, football, basketball, mini golf

  • Kids' club, nursery, and outdoor playgrounds

  • Green areas, walking & bike paths

  • BBQ zones and open-air social spaces

  • Shopping street with over 30 integrated retail units, cafés, and restaurants

  • Rooftop fine dining on the 22nd floor

  • Electric vehicle charging units and underground parking

  • Sea way shuttle service and rooftop landing pads

  • 24/7 security, smart access, and full concierge-style service

 

Payment Options:
Ocean Life Residence offers a flexible plan with 35% down payment, 35% payable until delivery, and the remaining 30% after delivery in interest-free installments over 24 months.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0 – 86.0
Price per m², USD 2,013 – 2,324
Apartment price, USD 104,572 – 173,125
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 125.0
Price per m², USD 1,748
Apartment price, USD 218,439

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

