Apartment in a new building NCP-163 Just 350 meters from the sea in Yeni Boğaziçi

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$192,970
;
16
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27070
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Just 350 meters from the sea in Yeni Boğaziçi, Auralux is designed for both lifestyle living and investment, Auralux combines sophisticated architecture with high-end amenities. offering a complete coastal living experience in one of Northern Cyprus’s most promising locations.

Key Points:

  • Prime location in Yeni Boğaziçi, 350 meters from the beach

  • 100 residential units with modern layouts and private terraces

  • Comprehensive wellness and leisure amenities

 

Available Unit Types:
Auralux offers a curated selection of units with spacious terraces and smart interior layouts.

  • 1+1 

  • 2+1

  •  2+1 Duplex 

 

Location Highlights:
Auralux is situated in a highly accessible area with nearby lifestyle, education, and healthcare services.

  • 5 mins to Long Beach Pier and Public Beach

  • 6 mins to Salamis Forest and Yeni Boğaziçi Park

  • 8 mins to Salamis Ancient City and Near East College

  • 10 mins to Famagusta State Hospital

  • 30 mins to Ercan Airport

 

Facilities:
Residents enjoy a full suite of premium amenities supporting wellness, relaxation, and modern living.

  • Outdoor & Indoor swimming pools

  • Gym and indoor sports facilities

  • Spa, sauna, steam room, and Turkish bath

  • Café/bar and reception

  • Air conditioning infrastructure and generator system

  • 24/7 security, parking, and basement storage
     

Payment Options:
Secure your unit with a 40% down payment upon contract followed with a 30% Payment in installments until delivery in (March 2026), and the final 30% over 24 months post-handover, until March 2028.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.0
Price per m², USD 3,509
Apartment price, USD 192,970
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 105.0
Price per m², USD 2,273
Apartment price, USD 238,626
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Duplex
Area, m² 105.0
Price per m², USD 2,174
Apartment price, USD 228,251

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
