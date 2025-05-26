Apartment in a new building NCP-163 Just 350 meters from the sea in Yeni Boğaziçi

About the Project:

Just 350 meters from the sea in Yeni Boğaziçi, Auralux is designed for both lifestyle living and investment, Auralux combines sophisticated architecture with high-end amenities. offering a complete coastal living experience in one of Northern Cyprus’s most promising locations.

Key Points:

Prime location in Yeni Boğaziçi, 350 meters from the beach

100 residential units with modern layouts and private terraces

Comprehensive wellness and leisure amenities

Available Unit Types:

Auralux offers a curated selection of units with spacious terraces and smart interior layouts.

1+1

2+1

2+1 Duplex

Location Highlights:

Auralux is situated in a highly accessible area with nearby lifestyle, education, and healthcare services.

5 mins to Long Beach Pier and Public Beach

6 mins to Salamis Forest and Yeni Boğaziçi Park

8 mins to Salamis Ancient City and Near East College

10 mins to Famagusta State Hospital

30 mins to Ercan Airport

Facilities:

Residents enjoy a full suite of premium amenities supporting wellness, relaxation, and modern living.

Outdoor & Indoor swimming pools

Gym and indoor sports facilities

Spa, sauna, steam room, and Turkish bath

Café/bar and reception

Air conditioning infrastructure and generator system

24/7 security, parking, and basement storage



Payment Options:

Secure your unit with a 40% down payment upon contract followed with a 30% Payment in installments until delivery in (March 2026), and the final 30% over 24 months post-handover, until March 2028.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.