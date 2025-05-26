Apartment in a new building NCP-163 Just 350 meters from the sea in Yeni Boğaziçi

About the Project:
Just 350 meters from the sea in Yeni Boğaziçi, Auralux is designed for both lifestyle living and investment, Auralux combines sophisticated architecture with high-end amenities. offering a complete coastal living experience in one of Northern Cyprus’s most promising locations.
Key Points:
Prime location in Yeni Boğaziçi, 350 meters from the beach
100 residential units with modern layouts and private terraces
Comprehensive wellness and leisure amenities
Available Unit Types:
Auralux offers a curated selection of units with spacious terraces and smart interior layouts.
1+1
2+1
2+1 Duplex
Location Highlights:
Auralux is situated in a highly accessible area with nearby lifestyle, education, and healthcare services.
5 mins to Long Beach Pier and Public Beach
6 mins to Salamis Forest and Yeni Boğaziçi Park
8 mins to Salamis Ancient City and Near East College
10 mins to Famagusta State Hospital
30 mins to Ercan Airport
Facilities:
Residents enjoy a full suite of premium amenities supporting wellness, relaxation, and modern living.
Outdoor & Indoor swimming pools
Gym and indoor sports facilities
Spa, sauna, steam room, and Turkish bath
Café/bar and reception
Air conditioning infrastructure and generator system
24/7 security, parking, and basement storage
Payment Options:
Secure your unit with a 40% down payment upon contract followed with a 30% Payment in installments until delivery in (March 2026), and the final 30% over 24 months post-handover, until March 2028.
About Us:
