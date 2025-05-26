Apartment in a new building NCP-132 CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz

About the Project:
CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz, Iskele, featuring five blocks of stylish apartments designed for comfort and convenience. With resort-style amenities, spacious layouts, and proximity to the beach, it offers a vibrant lifestyle in a serene coastal setting.
Key Points:
Resort-inspired architecture with spacious recreational zones
Prime location near the sea, markets, and essential services
Designed for a balanced lifestyle of leisure, living, and investment
Available Apartment Types:
All apartments are designed with a focus on comfort, functionality, and modern aesthetics offering smart layouts and practical spaces ideal for both vacation living and long-term stays.
Studio Units starts from 32 m²
1+1 Type 1 starts from 45 m²
1+1 Type 2 starts from 61 m²
2+1 Units starts from 69 m²
Location Highlights:
Situated in the vibrant coastal town of Boğaz, Iskele, this area is known for its serene atmosphere and easy access to key amenities, offering a balanced mix of relaxation and convenience.
15 minutes to Long Beach
15 minutes to Pera Beach Club
20 minutes to The Arkin Iskele Hotel
20 minutes to Merit Casino Hotel
5 minutes to Fish & Meat Restaurants
Facilities:
İskele Towers presents a modern residential concept designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, convenience, and style. With a wide array of on-site facilities,
▪ Outdoor swimming pool (1500 m²)
▪ Indoor swimming pool
▪ Turkish bath
▪ Sauna & Massage
▪ Market
▪ Dry Cleaning
▪ Turkish Hammam
▪ Gym
▪ Children’s playground
▪ Mini basketball court
▪ Restaurant & Bar
▪ Shuttle Services
▪ Rental Management
▪ Diesel Generator
▪ Underground and outdoor parking area
Payment Options:
Installments :CC Towers Iskele offers 10- and 20-year plans with down payments from 35% and flexible, interest-free installments.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world