Apartment in a new building NCP-132 CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz

About the Project:

CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz, Iskele, featuring five blocks of stylish apartments designed for comfort and convenience. With resort-style amenities, spacious layouts, and proximity to the beach, it offers a vibrant lifestyle in a serene coastal setting.

Key Points:

Resort-inspired architecture with spacious recreational zones

Prime location near the sea, markets, and essential services

Designed for a balanced lifestyle of leisure, living, and investment

Available Apartment Types:

All apartments are designed with a focus on comfort, functionality, and modern aesthetics offering smart layouts and practical spaces ideal for both vacation living and long-term stays.

Studio Units starts from 32 m²

1+1 Type 1 starts from 45 m²

1+1 Type 2 starts from 61 m²

2+1 Units starts from 69 m²



Location Highlights:

Situated in the vibrant coastal town of Boğaz, Iskele, this area is known for its serene atmosphere and easy access to key amenities, offering a balanced mix of relaxation and convenience.

15 minutes to Long Beach

15 minutes to Pera Beach Club

20 minutes to The Arkin Iskele Hotel

20 minutes to Merit Casino Hotel

5 minutes to Fish & Meat Restaurants



Facilities:

İskele Towers presents a modern residential concept designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, convenience, and style. With a wide array of on-site facilities,

▪ Outdoor swimming pool (1500 m²)

▪ Indoor swimming pool

▪ Turkish bath

▪ Sauna & Massage

▪ Market

▪ Dry Cleaning

▪ Turkish Hammam

▪ Gym

▪ Children’s playground

▪ Mini basketball court

▪ Restaurant & Bar

▪ Shuttle Services

▪ Rental Management

▪ Diesel Generator

▪ Underground and outdoor parking area

Payment Options:

Installments :CC Towers Iskele offers 10- and 20-year plans with down payments from 35% and flexible, interest-free installments.



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world