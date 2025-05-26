Apartment in a new building NCP-132 CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz

  1. Realting.com
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
$77,558
ID: 27093
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz, Iskele, featuring five blocks of stylish apartments designed for comfort and convenience. With resort-style amenities, spacious layouts, and proximity to the beach, it offers a vibrant lifestyle in a serene coastal setting.

Key Points:

  • Resort-inspired architecture with spacious recreational zones

  • Prime location near the sea, markets, and essential services

  • Designed for a balanced lifestyle of leisure, living, and investment

 

Available Apartment Types: 
All apartments are designed with a focus on comfort, functionality, and modern aesthetics offering smart layouts and practical spaces ideal for both vacation living and long-term stays.

  • Studio Units starts from 32 m² 

  • 1+1 Type 1 starts from 45 m² 

  • 1+1 Type 2 starts from 61 m² 

  • 2+1 Units starts from 69 m² 


Location Highlights:
Situated in the vibrant coastal town of Boğaz, Iskele, this area is known for its serene atmosphere and easy access to key amenities, offering a balanced mix of relaxation and convenience.

  • 15 minutes to Long Beach

  • 15 minutes to Pera Beach Club

  •  20 minutes to The Arkin Iskele Hotel

  • 20 minutes to Merit Casino Hotel

  • 5 minutes to Fish & Meat Restaurants
     

Facilities:
İskele Towers presents a modern residential concept designed to elevate everyday living through comfort, convenience, and style. With a wide array of on-site facilities, 

▪ Outdoor swimming pool (1500 m²)
▪ Indoor swimming pool
▪ Turkish bath
▪ Sauna & Massage
▪ Market
▪ Dry Cleaning
▪ Turkish Hammam
▪ Gym
▪ Children’s playground
▪ Mini basketball court
▪ Restaurant & Bar
▪ Shuttle Services
▪ Rental Management
▪ Diesel Generator
▪ Underground and outdoor parking area

 

Payment Options:
Installments :CC Towers Iskele offers 10- and 20-year plans with down payments from 35% and flexible, interest-free installments.


About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 31.0 – 40.0
Price per m², USD 2,502 – 2,786
Apartment price, USD 77,558 – 111,427
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², USD 1,211
Apartment price, USD 83,541

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

