  Apartment in a new building NCP-160 Just a 10-minute walk from the sea

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$123,117
16
ID: 27066
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Just a 10-minute walk from the sea, Arcadia is a vibrant new residential complex in Iskele Boğaz offering 300 modern homes d. With a full suite of amenities, stylish unit layouts, and close proximity to Northern Cyprus’s beautiful coastline, Arcadia by Dörter Construction brings together modern lifestyle, coastal charm, and community living in one standout location.

Key Points:

  • Only 10 minutes from the beach

  • Spacious, modern layouts with terraces and open-plan living

  • Strong investment potential for holiday homes or rental income

  • Full amenities and recreational facilities on site
     

Available Unit Types:
Each unit is designed for space efficiency and modern comfort with terraces and functional layouts.

  • Studio 

  • 1 Bedroom Apartment

  • 1 Bedroom Duplex

  • 2 Bedroom Duplex

 

Location Highlights:
Arcadia enjoys a peaceful setting with easy access to local attractions and the coast.

  • 10-minute walk to the beach

  • Close to Boğaz Marina and local restaurants

  • Easy access to main roads and public transport

  • Short drive to Famagusta and Long Beach

Facilities:
Designed for leisure and convenience, Arcadia offers a range of on-site features for residents and guests.

  • Volleyball court

  • Fitness center

  • Commercial areas and shops

  • Reception and project management office

  • Green spaces and communal areas

  • Secure community with organized maintenance
     

Payment Options:
Secure your unit with a €5,000 deposit, followed by a 35% down payment upon contract and a 45% payment in installments until June 2027, and the remaining 20% over 12 months after handover.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0 – 65.0
Price per m², USD 2,462 – 3,299
Apartment price, USD 123,117 – 214,417
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 91.0
Price per m², USD 2,491
Apartment price, USD 226,646

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
