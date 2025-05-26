Apartment in a new building NCP-160 Just a 10-minute walk from the sea

About the Project:

Just a 10-minute walk from the sea, Arcadia is a vibrant new residential complex in Iskele Boğaz offering 300 modern homes d. With a full suite of amenities, stylish unit layouts, and close proximity to Northern Cyprus’s beautiful coastline, Arcadia by Dörter Construction brings together modern lifestyle, coastal charm, and community living in one standout location.

Key Points:

Only 10 minutes from the beach

Spacious, modern layouts with terraces and open-plan living

Strong investment potential for holiday homes or rental income

Full amenities and recreational facilities on site



Available Unit Types:

Each unit is designed for space efficiency and modern comfort with terraces and functional layouts.

Studio

1 Bedroom Apartment

1 Bedroom Duplex

2 Bedroom Duplex

Location Highlights:

Arcadia enjoys a peaceful setting with easy access to local attractions and the coast.

10-minute walk to the beach

Close to Boğaz Marina and local restaurants

Easy access to main roads and public transport

Short drive to Famagusta and Long Beach

Facilities:

Designed for leisure and convenience, Arcadia offers a range of on-site features for residents and guests.

Volleyball court

Fitness center

Commercial areas and shops

Reception and project management office

Green spaces and communal areas

Secure community with organized maintenance



Payment Options:

Secure your unit with a €5,000 deposit, followed by a 35% down payment upon contract and a 45% payment in installments until June 2027, and the remaining 20% over 12 months after handover.

About Us:

