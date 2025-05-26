Apartment in a new building NCP-160 Just a 10-minute walk from the sea

About the Project:
Just a 10-minute walk from the sea, Arcadia is a vibrant new residential complex in Iskele Boğaz offering 300 modern homes d. With a full suite of amenities, stylish unit layouts, and close proximity to Northern Cyprus’s beautiful coastline, Arcadia by Dörter Construction brings together modern lifestyle, coastal charm, and community living in one standout location.
Key Points:
Only 10 minutes from the beach
Spacious, modern layouts with terraces and open-plan living
Strong investment potential for holiday homes or rental income
Full amenities and recreational facilities on site
Available Unit Types:
Each unit is designed for space efficiency and modern comfort with terraces and functional layouts.
Studio
1 Bedroom Apartment
1 Bedroom Duplex
2 Bedroom Duplex
Location Highlights:
Arcadia enjoys a peaceful setting with easy access to local attractions and the coast.
10-minute walk to the beach
Close to Boğaz Marina and local restaurants
Easy access to main roads and public transport
Short drive to Famagusta and Long Beach
Facilities:
Designed for leisure and convenience, Arcadia offers a range of on-site features for residents and guests.
Volleyball court
Fitness center
Commercial areas and shops
Reception and project management office
Green spaces and communal areas
Secure community with organized maintenance
Payment Options:
Secure your unit with a €5,000 deposit, followed by a 35% down payment upon contract and a 45% payment in installments until June 2027, and the remaining 20% over 12 months after handover.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.