Apartment in a new building NCP-162 Located just a short walk from the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi

About the Project:

Located just a short walk from the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi, NEO Residence offers a fresh take on modern coastal living. With a wide range of smart layouts this thoughtfully designed project blends functional interiors with a full suite of wellness and leisure amenities. Surrounded by natural attractions, beaches, parks, and key institutions, NEO Residence offers a prime residential experience in one of Northern Cyprus’s fastest-growing regions.

Key Points:

Walking distance to the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi

Full wellness and recreational facilities

Near Long Beach Pier, Salamis Forest, and Eastern Mediterranean University

Ideal for both lifestyle buyers and investors



Available Unit Types:

NEO Residence offers a wide variety of unit layouts to suit different needs and preferences.

2+1 Apartment

1+2 Loft



Location Highlights:

NEO Residence is ideally situated for easy access to nature, culture, and essential services.

5 minutes to Long Beach Pier

5 minutes to Yeni Boğaziçi Public Beach

6 minutes to Yeni Boğaziçi Park and Salamis Forest

8 minutes to Salamis Ancient City and Near East College



Facilities:

The project features comprehensive amenities that support a balanced, high-quality lifestyle.

Green areas and children’s play zone

Reception, gym, spa, sauna, Turkish bath

Café/bar

Generator and 24/7 security camera system

Open parking and basement storage rooms



Payment Options:

Secure your unit with a 40% down payment upon contract followed with a 30% Payment in installments until delivery in July 2025, and the remaining 30% over 15 months after handover.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.