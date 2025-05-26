  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building NCP-162 Located just a short walk from the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
$249,001
ID: 27068
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Located just a short walk from the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi, NEO Residence offers a fresh take on modern coastal living. With a wide range of smart layouts this thoughtfully designed project blends functional interiors with a full suite of wellness and leisure amenities. Surrounded by natural attractions, beaches, parks, and key institutions, NEO Residence offers a prime residential experience in one of Northern Cyprus’s fastest-growing regions.

Key Points:

  • Walking distance to the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi

  • Full wellness and recreational facilities

  • Near Long Beach Pier, Salamis Forest, and Eastern Mediterranean University

  • Ideal for both lifestyle buyers and investors
     

Available Unit Types:
NEO Residence offers a wide variety of unit layouts to suit different needs and preferences.

  • 2+1 Apartment 

  • 1+2 Loft 
     

Location Highlights:
NEO Residence is ideally situated for easy access to nature, culture, and essential services.

  • 5 minutes to Long Beach Pier

  • 5 minutes to Yeni Boğaziçi Public Beach

  • 6 minutes to Yeni Boğaziçi Park and Salamis Forest

  • 8 minutes to Salamis Ancient City and Near East College
     

Facilities:
The project features comprehensive amenities that support a balanced, high-quality lifestyle.

  • Green areas and children’s play zone

  • Reception, gym, spa, sauna, Turkish bath

  • Café/bar

  • Generator and 24/7 security camera system

  • Open parking and basement storage rooms
     

Payment Options:
Secure your unit with a 40% down payment upon contract followed with a 30% Payment in installments until delivery in July 2025, and the remaining 30% over 15 months after handover.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 3,952
Apartment price, USD 276,667
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 3,557
Apartment price, USD 249,001

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
