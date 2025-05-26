Apartment in a new building NCP-162 Located just a short walk from the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi

About the Project:
Located just a short walk from the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi, NEO Residence offers a fresh take on modern coastal living. With a wide range of smart layouts this thoughtfully designed project blends functional interiors with a full suite of wellness and leisure amenities. Surrounded by natural attractions, beaches, parks, and key institutions, NEO Residence offers a prime residential experience in one of Northern Cyprus’s fastest-growing regions.
Key Points:
Walking distance to the beach in Yeni Boğaziçi
Full wellness and recreational facilities
Near Long Beach Pier, Salamis Forest, and Eastern Mediterranean University
Ideal for both lifestyle buyers and investors
Available Unit Types:
NEO Residence offers a wide variety of unit layouts to suit different needs and preferences.
2+1 Apartment
1+2 Loft
Location Highlights:
NEO Residence is ideally situated for easy access to nature, culture, and essential services.
5 minutes to Long Beach Pier
5 minutes to Yeni Boğaziçi Public Beach
6 minutes to Yeni Boğaziçi Park and Salamis Forest
8 minutes to Salamis Ancient City and Near East College
Facilities:
The project features comprehensive amenities that support a balanced, high-quality lifestyle.
Green areas and children’s play zone
Reception, gym, spa, sauna, Turkish bath
Café/bar
Generator and 24/7 security camera system
Open parking and basement storage rooms
Payment Options:
Secure your unit with a 40% down payment upon contract followed with a 30% Payment in installments until delivery in July 2025, and the remaining 30% over 15 months after handover.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.