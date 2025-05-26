Apartment in a new building NCP-165 Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus

About the Project:

Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus, just 900 meters from the sea. Featuring modern apartments and villas with resort-style amenities, it’s developed by Panah Construction and built with energy-efficient materials, offering quality living for families and investors.

Key Points:

Just 900 meters from the beach

Mixed-use project: apartments and villas

Developed by Panah Construction with 5-year building guarantee

Premium infrastructure with energy-saving bricks and full amenities

Available Apartment Types:

Magnolia offers a variety of property types to suit every lifestyle, from cozy studios to spacious villas.

3 bedroom Villas

4 bedroom Villas

Location Highlights:

Strategically located in Yeni Boğaziçi with fast access to essential services, schools, and beaches.

900 m to the Sea

450 m to Aventus Residence

1 km to Merit Hotel & Casino

1.3 km to Hospital

1.2 km to School

700 m to Main Road & Butchery

300 m to Bank

500 m to Police Station

1.7 km to Iskele Municipality



Facilities:

Magnolia Residence offers resort-style amenities and thoughtful infrastructure to support a modern, relaxed lifestyle.

Minimarket and cafeteria

Gym and large 55×10 m swimming pool

Kid’s pool with slides and children’s playground

Electric car charging station

24/7 gated security with CCTV

Park zone with walking trails

Shuttle service to the beach

Payment Options:

£5,000 deposit, 35% down payment within one month, 45% in installments until key handover, and 20% one year after handover.

About Us:

