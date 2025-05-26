Apartment in a new building NCP-165 Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus

About the Project:
Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus, just 900 meters from the sea. Featuring modern apartments and villas with resort-style amenities, it’s developed by Panah Construction and built with energy-efficient materials, offering quality living for families and investors.
Key Points:
Just 900 meters from the beach
Mixed-use project: apartments and villas
Developed by Panah Construction with 5-year building guarantee
Premium infrastructure with energy-saving bricks and full amenities
Available Apartment Types:
Magnolia offers a variety of property types to suit every lifestyle, from cozy studios to spacious villas.
3 bedroom Villas
4 bedroom Villas
Location Highlights:
Strategically located in Yeni Boğaziçi with fast access to essential services, schools, and beaches.
900 m to the Sea
450 m to Aventus Residence
1 km to Merit Hotel & Casino
1.3 km to Hospital
1.2 km to School
700 m to Main Road & Butchery
300 m to Bank
500 m to Police Station
1.7 km to Iskele Municipality
Facilities:
Magnolia Residence offers resort-style amenities and thoughtful infrastructure to support a modern, relaxed lifestyle.
Minimarket and cafeteria
Gym and large 55×10 m swimming pool
Kid’s pool with slides and children’s playground
Electric car charging station
24/7 gated security with CCTV
Park zone with walking trails
Shuttle service to the beach
Payment Options:
£5,000 deposit, 35% down payment within one month, 45% in installments until key handover, and 20% one year after handover.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.