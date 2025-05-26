  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-165 Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-165 Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus

Lapathos, Northern Cyprus
from
$564,436
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27073
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Lapathos

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus, just 900 meters from the sea. Featuring modern apartments and villas with resort-style amenities, it’s developed by Panah Construction and built with energy-efficient materials, offering quality living for families and investors.

Key Points:

  • Just 900 meters from the beach

  • Mixed-use project: apartments and villas

  • Developed by Panah Construction with 5-year building guarantee

  • Premium infrastructure with energy-saving bricks and full amenities

 

Available Apartment Types:

Magnolia offers a variety of property types to suit every lifestyle, from cozy studios to spacious villas.

  • 3 bedroom Villas

  • 4 bedroom Villas

Location Highlights:

Strategically located in Yeni Boğaziçi with fast access to essential services, schools, and beaches.

  • 900 m to the Sea

  • 450 m to Aventus Residence

  • 1 km to Merit Hotel & Casino

  • 1.3 km to Hospital

  • 1.2 km to School

  • 700 m to Main Road & Butchery

  • 300 m to Bank

  • 500 m to Police Station

  • 1.7 km to Iskele Municipality
     

Facilities:

Magnolia Residence offers resort-style amenities and thoughtful infrastructure to support a modern, relaxed lifestyle.

  • Minimarket and cafeteria

  • Gym and large 55×10 m swimming pool

  • Kid’s pool with slides and children’s playground

  • Electric car charging station

  • 24/7 gated security with CCTV

  • Park zone with walking trails

  • Shuttle service to the beach

 

Payment Options:

£5,000 deposit, 35% down payment within one month, 45% in installments until key handover, and 20% one year after handover.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 311.0 – 384.0
Price per m², USD 1,753 – 1,815
Apartment price, USD 564,436 – 673,243

Location on the map

Lapathos, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$411,625
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$348,298
Residential quarter Oasis
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
Residential quarter Caesar Blue Line Villa
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,634
Residential quarter Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,27M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-165 Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Lapathos, Northern Cyprus
from
$564,436
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luna Residences
Residential complex Luna Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,102
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Luna – an exclusively unique project located in just 50 meters to Long Beach. The main privilege of being a resident at Luna is its easy access to the golden sandy beach of the Mediterranean and fascinating view of the sea. Various facilities such as 6 kilometers bicycle and walking path, c…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex Hillside
Residential complex Hillside
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,576
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
HILLSIDE is a club residential complex with extensive infrastructure including both entertainment and technically important facilities. The complex is located 500 meters from the sea in the picturesque area of TATLISU with stunning views of the sea and the mountains.Tatlisu is a charming vil…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex
Residential complex
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$272,214
Finishing options Finished
2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a 15 m² terrace overlooking the sea. The interior is done in light colors according to the full design package. Fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances and utensils. Underfloor heating is installed over the entire tiled surface and a centralized…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications