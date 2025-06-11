Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
246
Pallini Municipal Unit
128
Kassandra Municipal Unit
119
Municipality of Nea Propontida
23
31 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautiful, two-story rustic home is nestled in the middle of the glorious nature of the…
$476,330
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$565,008
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
$198,598
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wit…
$595,804
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
$660,469
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
$369,407
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of  150 s.m., built on a…
$641,518
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This breathtaking new property combines a dreamy location and spectacular views with spaciou…
$436,005
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This wonderful property full of charm is under construction and is  located close to the pic…
$442,869
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$545,505
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
$678,433
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
$297,849
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa in Posidi with a gorgeous corner manicured garden. The home is built in 2006 at 88 met…
$317,358
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
$200,390
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$135,921
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$254,522
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This South-oriented modern villa is located in the luxury urbanization of Kassandra Nea Skio…
$685,392
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exquisitely renovated and architecturally designed to reflect traditional modern elegance lu…
$814,358
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
We are honored to introduce this charming 3-bedroom home + loft, located in the gated commun…
$614,162
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
EXCLUSIVE // Beautiful country property set in a prime location beachfront in POLIHRONO HALK…
$695,308
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this amazing designer home with a prime location in the thriving seaside town of …
$815,251
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Wonderful home tastefully decorated with a corner lot including 1,200 sq meters of manicured…
$278,365
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Maisonette on 3 levels boasts some of the best views in Kriopigi the quaint town in KASSANDR…
$173,766
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
$358,001
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
$1,06M
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spectacular showcase property offers multiple and flexible life choices, the home is  1…
$218,252
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Polihrono, this gorgeous home with 105 sq meters of living area and gardens with …
$288,556
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Get swept away with this magnificent investment property with 135 sq meters of living area o…
$514,339
