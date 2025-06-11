Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
246
Pallini Municipal Unit
128
Kassandra Municipal Unit
119
Municipality of Nea Propontida
23
9 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway with a…
$318,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Estate property luxury living at its best, with this stone detail and modern architecture ma…
$664,684
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
$297,849
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
This modern 4-bedroom villa is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion …
$469,684
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
$200,390
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Great investment in Kriopigi with mountain views in a quiet location surrounded by nature. T…
$1,10M
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Estate home luxury living at its best & built in 2023, with this stone detail and modern arc…
$318,470
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
This custom built country haven offers a peaceful rural lifestyle conveniently close to all …
$390,273
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
