Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€215,000
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€140,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€215,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1-85 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €260.000 . This 180 sq. m. Ma…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
€180,000

Properties features in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir