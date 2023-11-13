Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€300,000

