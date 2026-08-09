Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Zygi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Zygi, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$987,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 486 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa with Premium Finishes and Coastal Elegance This luxurious four-bedroom v…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$531,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$531,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$531,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$673,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$754,955
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Exclusive villa located on the southern coast of Cyprus, near Larnaca, offering a perfect ba…
$987,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Zygi, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go