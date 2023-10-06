Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential

Pool Residential properties for sale in Cyprus

koinoteta mouttagiakas
28
Dali
21
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
15
koinoteta talas
14
Ayia Napa
13
Polis
13
Kathikas
12
koinoteta kissonergas
11
Show more
1 485 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€523,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 356 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 356 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Do you dream of heaven on earth? We present a grandiose project on the first coastline in Ga…
€59,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 1 169 m²
Floor 23/25
At the moment, this is a real pearl in the Cyprus market. Apparently, this is the most profi…
€10,59M
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 082 m²
Floor 18/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€16,00M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project will be located in Northern Cyprus in the Bakhcheli area. In the project the…
€162,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor and…
€365,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 191 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€860,400
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast…
€979,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€860,400
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep Complex includes 988 obje…
€140,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€1,30M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in AJ11-12, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
AJ11-12, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€910,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€1,34M

Property types in Cyprus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir