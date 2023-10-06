Pool Residential properties for sale in Cyprus

UAE
1 485 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
5
3
160 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
170 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
143 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
172 m²
4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
2
172 m²
4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
151 m²
5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
2
151 m²
5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€523,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
356 m²
5/5
For sale apartment of 356 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
2
356 m²
5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 356 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
34 m²
1
Do you dream of heaven on earth? We present a grandiose project on the first coastline in Ga…
€59,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
1 169 m²
23/25
At the moment, this is a real pearl in the Cyprus market. Apparently, this is the most profi…
€10,59M
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
8
1 082 m²
18/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€16,00M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
60 m²
1
The new project will be located in Northern Cyprus in the Bakhcheli area. In the project the…
€162,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
80 m²
1/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor and…
€365,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
191 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 191 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€860,400
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
6
4
500 m²
2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast…
€979,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
191 m²
1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€860,400
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
45 m²
1
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep Complex includes 988 obje…
€140,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
215 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
275 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
AJ11-12, Cyprus
4
2
215 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
3
275 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
304 m²
€910,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
5
3
304 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
212 m²
4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€1,34M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
