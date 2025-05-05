  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Ellison - the residential project, which gives a new meaning to comfortable urban life and offers the ideal balance between the dynamic megapolis atmosphere and the secluded natural environment. The complex is situated in Town Square, in the midst of green parks, promenades, and premium infrastructure.

Ellison offers refined apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, quality finishing in pastel shades, and luxury interiors create the atmosphere of coziness and honorable moderation. Living and dining rooms segue to each other and create open-plan layout, which is ideal for recreation and communication. Bedrooms are decorated in elegant style with sophisticated porcelain surfaces and roomy built-in wardrobes. Kitchens are equipped with modern kitchen appliances.

Residents can enjoy amenities, which are created for active and vibrant lifestyle: a swimming pool with a lounge area, a modern gym, a fitness club, as well as tennis and paddle courts, allowing to keep fit. Sports fans will appreciate the football field, a basketball court, jogging anf bike tracks. And there are also kids' playgrounds. Owners of the pets can spend time at the specially equipped pet park. Moreover, the complex features a barbecue area, where you can have a pleasant time in the bosom of a family and friends. Every day is full of comfort, opportunities and aesthetic enjoyment here.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • basketball court
  • jogging and bike paths
  • kids' playground
  • football field
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • pet park
  • fitness club
  barbecue area

Completion — 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 45/55.

Features of the flats

State-of-the-art kitchen appliances and elegant interiors

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.

  • District 2020 – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall — 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes
  • DWC Airport — 25 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport — 28 minutes
  Dubai Mall — 29 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
