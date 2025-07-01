  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments DGM Vision with swimming pools, a kindergarten and panoramic views, Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$479,367
ID: 27413
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2473666
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 13/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    World Trade Centre (~ 900 m)

About the complex

DGM Vision is not just a building, but the carefully thought-out lifestyle in the prestigious location of Jumeirah Garden City, where modern comfort, top-notch infrastructure and proximity to the key points of the city are harmoniously integrated. The complex includes fully furnished apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The residences are full of light, which fills spacious rooms through floor-to-ceiling windows. Ceilings with a height of 3.5 meters create the feeling of freedom, and windows offer breathtaking views of Dubai, where the cityscape is combined with the views of the natural landscapes.

Every element is thought-out to the last detail here: from refined finishing of halls and corridors to premium furniture and built-in appliances. On the ground floor and on the roof of the apartments, there are private swimming pools, allowing to enjoy recreation without leaving your home. "Smart Home" system ensures maximum comfort and safety, and concierge service, optional cleaning service and even an in-home kindergarten turns your life into a sample of modern convenience.

World-class infrastructure is available for residents of DGM Vision: a gym with modern equipment and in-person practice, a swimming pool for noon recreation, a covered lounge area with panoramic views of sunsets and the nightlit city. Walks along green alleys of Jumeirah Garden City, proximity to shops, restaurants and cultural landmarks create the atmosphere, where it's easy to combine active urban life with seclusion and comfort.

Amenities:

  • floor-to-ceiling windows
  • high ceilings (3.5 m)
  • swimming pools
  • "Smart Home" system
  • concierge service
  • cleaning
  • kindergarten
  • modern gym
  • roof-top lounge area with panoramic views
  • proximity to metro, the city center and the beach

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Payment plan: 20/80

Features of the flats

Fully furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Perfect location: just 5 minutes to the famous Museum of the Future, 7 minutes to Downtown and Business Bay, 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach and walking distance to World Trade Center metro station make this location ideal for both private living and high-yielding short rent.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

