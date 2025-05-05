  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New stylish residential complex Woodland Terraces in Meydan area, Dubai, UAE

$345,013
20
ID: 25918
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2452116
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Woodland Terraces is a new residential project in the prestigious Meydan area. Each floor has spacious terraces that give residents the opportunity to enjoy panoramic views, spend quiet evenings in the open air or greet the morning with a cup of coffee in the fresh air.

On the roof of the building there is an infinity pool, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the city. Nearby there are barbecue areas, an open-air theater under the stars, as well as spaces for yoga and meditation - ideal places to restore inner balance. For an active lifestyle, there is a fitness center, sauna and steam room, as well as sports grounds, complementing the image of a modern living space. For families with children, the presence of a playground will be important, where the little ones can play in safety and comfort.

Features of the flats

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for purchase. All apartments are equipped with spacious terraces, well-thought-out dressing rooms, private laundry rooms, bathrooms in the bedrooms, and guest bathrooms. Open kitchens flow into bright living rooms with panoramic glazing, where a feeling of spaciousness and comfort reigns. For those who value comfort, there are large areas for relaxation and receiving guests, where you can gather with family or friends without sacrificing personal space. An abundance of natural light and high-quality finishing materials - all this creates an atmosphere of elegance and comfort.

Location on the map

