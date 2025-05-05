Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Imagine a place, where splendour of equestrian sports mutually complement modern comfort, where landscapes are analogous to scenic pictures, and every morning begins with inspiring views of the green fields. Welcome to Chevalia Estate - the unique residential project, combining luxury, nature and spirit of classic elegance.

The heart of the community is Green Core - the central green area with three polo fields, a luxury clubhouse and private stables. Chevalia Estate residences are a collection of 5-bedroom villas. Each villa is an embodiment of seclusion and comfort. The project offers not just real estate, but the lifestyle - inspired by nature, equestrian sports and aesthetics.

Spacious football and basketball courts create perfect conditions for activities and team games outdoors. Paddle courts add European sports charm and give an opportunity to keep fit. For those, who appreciate proximity to nature and serenity, there are flower gardens, as well as picturesque wood trails, ideal for walks, meditation and contemplation. The central place is occupied by the elegant clubhouse - the architectural masterpiece of art, combining Arabic traditions and modern style. The crown jewel of the project is stables - they don't just create the unique atmosphere, but also become a focal point for those, who like equestrian sports. For everyday activities, there are walking paths and fitness areas. Bike tracks connect all zones of the project, facilitating convenient navigation and activities for the whole family.

Amenities:

private swimming pools

flower garden

football fields

picturesque wood trail

paddle courts

clubhouse

stables

bike tracks

fitness areas

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just 5 minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport, 10 minutes from Expo City and 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai, this oasis of seclusion and aesthetics offers the exceptional location with perfect transport accessibility.