  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,44M
08/05/2025
$2,44M
07/05/2025
$2,45M
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25905
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451652
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Imagine a place, where splendour of equestrian sports mutually complement modern comfort, where landscapes are analogous to scenic pictures, and every morning begins with inspiring views of the green fields. Welcome to Chevalia Estate - the unique residential project, combining luxury, nature and spirit of classic elegance.

The heart of the community is Green Core - the central green area with three polo fields, a luxury clubhouse and private stables. Chevalia Estate residences are a collection of 5-bedroom villas. Each villa is an embodiment of seclusion and comfort. The project offers not just real estate, but the lifestyle - inspired by nature, equestrian sports and aesthetics.

Spacious football and basketball courts create perfect conditions for activities and team games outdoors. Paddle courts add European sports charm and give an opportunity to keep fit. For those, who appreciate proximity to nature and serenity, there are flower gardens, as well as picturesque wood trails, ideal for walks, meditation and contemplation. The central place is occupied by the elegant clubhouse - the architectural masterpiece of art, combining Arabic traditions and modern style. The crown jewel of the project is stables - they don't just create the unique atmosphere, but also become a focal point for those, who like equestrian sports. For everyday activities, there are walking paths and fitness areas. Bike tracks connect all zones of the project, facilitating convenient navigation and activities for the whole family.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pools
  • flower garden
  • football fields
  • picturesque wood trail
  • paddle courts
  • clubhouse
  • stables
  • bike tracks
  • fitness areas

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just 5 minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport, 10 minutes from Expo City and 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai, this oasis of seclusion and aesthetics offers the exceptional location with perfect transport accessibility.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ellington Views I
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$582,693
Residential complex New residential complex Golf Edge with a golf course and swimming pools close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,204
Residential complex Q Gardens Aliya
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$147,604
Residential complex New Azura Residences with a panoramic view, a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,89M
Residential complex Nw residence Citywalk with a swimming pool and a garden close to Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,94M
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,44M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Mag 777
Residential complex Mag 777
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$212,121
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 22
Apartments in the ultra-modern residential complex Mag 777 in the Dubai Sports City area! Furnished kitchen with appliances! Designer renovation! Premium amenities! In the heart of Dubai! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: shared…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence One Sankari (Flagship) with swimming pools, tennis courts and a business lounge, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence One Sankari (Flagship) with swimming pools, tennis courts and a business lounge, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,84M
We offer the unique opportunity to become a part of the exclusive residential project One Sankari in the heart of the most vibrant area of Dubai - Business Bay. This project redefines conception of luxury life and offers a collection of 63 luxury apartments. The complex includes two resident…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Parkland
Residential complex Parkland
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$803,257
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 25
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications