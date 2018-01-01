  1. Realting.com
  3. VOLTA by Damac Properties

VOLTA by Damac Properties

Dubai, UAE
from
€428,755
12
About the complex

AG Luxury Properties is pleased to offer this stunning 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment in Volta, located in the center of Dubai.

INITIAL PRICE: from 1 670 000 to 5 760 000 AED
SQFT STARTS FROM 673 to 2.167

PAYMENT PLAN:
80% during construction
20% at completion

DELIVERY TIME: Q1 2028

Property Parametres
Premium class
2028
Finished
60
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence Kvartira premium-klassa s velikolepnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
from
€213,145
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€107,994
Residential complex Luxury modern residence Volare with swimming pools, gardens and conference rooms close to Palm Jumeirah, Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€190,997
Residential complex NOBLES
Dubai, UAE
from
€513,938
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€532,765
