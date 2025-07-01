  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2

Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$298,189
BTC
3.5469043
ETH
185.9084170
USDT
294 815.2989040
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
ID: 26783
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Rabdan Gharbi 2 – Elevated Urban Living in Majan, Dubailand.

Contemporary Apartments Designed for Comfort and Value.

1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments with Pool | Handover: Q3 2026

Project Overview

Rabdan Gharbi 2 is the follow-up to the successful Rabdan Gharbi 1 and continues the brand’s commitment to stylish, functional, and affordable living in one of Dubai’s most promising suburban districts — Majan, part of the greater Dubailand master plan.

This low-rise boutique development offers clean architecture, efficient floor plans, and a focus on urban convenience. Whether you're an investor, first-time buyer, or end-user, Rabdan Gharbi 2 offers strong rental potential and a lifestyle of ease, only minutes from key Dubai landmarks.

Prices Starting From:

  • 🟩 1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 58 m² from 255.000€

  • 🟨 2 Bedroom with Pool ~ 90 m² from 438.000€

📅 Estimated Handover: Q2 2027
📆 Flexible Payment Plans Available
📈 ROI Potential: 7%–8.5% in the Majan/Dubailand rental market

Apartment Highlights:

  • Modern, practical layouts with natural lighting.

  • Contemporary open kitchens with quality finishes.

  • Spacious balconies with community views.

  • Built-in wardrobes & ensuite bathrooms.

  • Optional furnishing packages.

  • Smart-home enabled infrastructure.

Building Amenities:

  • Rooftop swimming pool with sun deck.

  • Fitness center with cardio & strength zones.

  • Lobby lounge with 24/7 reception.

  • Indoor & outdoor kids' play area.

  • Covered parking, security & access control.

  • Ground-level retail & nearby supermarkets.

Prime Location – Majan, Dubailand

  • 2 min to IMG Worlds of Adventure

  • 5 min to Global Village

  • 10 min to Al Barari & Silicon Oasis

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

  • Quick access to E311 & E66 highways

  • Surrounded by schools, clinics, and parks

Ideal For:

  • Investors seeking affordable entry into Dubai real estate.

  • End-users working in central or south Dubai.

  • Buyers who value design, practicality, and price efficiency.

  • Families or professionals seeking community-style living.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
