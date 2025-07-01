Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2

Rabdan Gharbi 2 – Elevated Urban Living in Majan, Dubailand.
Contemporary Apartments Designed for Comfort and Value.
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments with Pool | Handover: Q3 2026
Project Overview
Rabdan Gharbi 2 is the follow-up to the successful Rabdan Gharbi 1 and continues the brand’s commitment to stylish, functional, and affordable living in one of Dubai’s most promising suburban districts — Majan, part of the greater Dubailand master plan.
This low-rise boutique development offers clean architecture, efficient floor plans, and a focus on urban convenience. Whether you're an investor, first-time buyer, or end-user, Rabdan Gharbi 2 offers strong rental potential and a lifestyle of ease, only minutes from key Dubai landmarks.
Prices Starting From:
🟨 2 Bedroom with Pool ~ 90 m² from 438.000€
📅 Estimated Handover: Q2 2027
📆 Flexible Payment Plans Available
📈 ROI Potential: 7%–8.5% in the Majan/Dubailand rental market
Apartment Highlights:
Modern, practical layouts with natural lighting.
Contemporary open kitchens with quality finishes.
Spacious balconies with community views.
Built-in wardrobes & ensuite bathrooms.
Optional furnishing packages.
Smart-home enabled infrastructure.
Building Amenities:
Rooftop swimming pool with sun deck.
Fitness center with cardio & strength zones.
Lobby lounge with 24/7 reception.
Indoor & outdoor kids' play area.
Covered parking, security & access control.
Ground-level retail & nearby supermarkets.
Prime Location – Majan, Dubailand
2 min to IMG Worlds of Adventure
5 min to Global Village
10 min to Al Barari & Silicon Oasis
15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay
Quick access to E311 & E66 highways
Surrounded by schools, clinics, and parks
Ideal For:
Investors seeking affordable entry into Dubai real estate.
End-users working in central or south Dubai.
Buyers who value design, practicality, and price efficiency.
Families or professionals seeking community-style living.