Residential complex Private Pools in each Unit! Rabdan Gharbi 2

Rabdan Gharbi 2 – Elevated Urban Living in Majan, Dubailand.

Contemporary Apartments Designed for Comfort and Value.

1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments with Pool | Handover: Q3 2026

Project Overview

Rabdan Gharbi 2 is the follow-up to the successful Rabdan Gharbi 1 and continues the brand’s commitment to stylish, functional, and affordable living in one of Dubai’s most promising suburban districts — Majan, part of the greater Dubailand master plan.

This low-rise boutique development offers clean architecture, efficient floor plans, and a focus on urban convenience. Whether you're an investor, first-time buyer, or end-user, Rabdan Gharbi 2 offers strong rental potential and a lifestyle of ease, only minutes from key Dubai landmarks.

Prices Starting From:

🟩 1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 58 m² from 255.000€

with Pool ~ 58 m² from 255.000€ 🟨 2 Bedroom with Pool ~ 90 m² from 438.000€

📅 Estimated Handover: Q2 2027

📆 Flexible Payment Plans Available

📈 ROI Potential: 7%–8.5% in the Majan/Dubailand rental market

Apartment Highlights:

Modern, practical layouts with natural lighting.

Contemporary open kitchens with quality finishes.

Spacious balconies with community views.

Built-in wardrobes & ensuite bathrooms.

Optional furnishing packages.

Smart-home enabled infrastructure.

Building Amenities:

Rooftop swimming pool with sun deck.

Fitness center with cardio & strength zones.

Lobby lounge with 24/7 reception.

Indoor & outdoor kids' play area.

Covered parking, security & access control.

Ground-level retail & nearby supermarkets.

Prime Location – Majan, Dubailand

2 min to IMG Worlds of Adventure

5 min to Global Village

10 min to Al Barari & Silicon Oasis

15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

Quick access to E311 & E66 highways

Surrounded by schools, clinics, and parks

Ideal For: