Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE

Deyaar presents AYA - the luxury beachfront residential complex in Umm Al Quwain. Three elegant towers create the architectural masterpiece and offer secluded and inspiring atmosphere.

The complex includes 442 carefully designed residences, which ensure unparalleled views of endless bay waters and mangrove forests. Spacious apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available.

This project offers not only accommodation, but the full-scale resort lifestyle with more than 35 premium amenities. AYA gives its residents an access to the private beach with snow-white sand. Panoramic infinity pools and separate family pools for children and adults allow to feel full communion with nature.

For those, who like active lifestyle, there is a modern fitness center, a spacious yoga area with a breathtaking view, jogging tracks among green landscapes and sports grounds. Special attention is given to lounge and revival areas: a spa complex with exclusive treatment, a jacuzzi, steam baths, saunas and swimming pools for full relaxation. Families with children will see value in kids' and family lounges, indoor and outdoor play complexes, safe pools and an interactive area. There is also a business center and co-working areas for residents.

Residents of AYA can enjoy life with maximum comfort due to high service level: around-the-clock concierge, security and "Smart Home" system.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

fitness center

gym

indoor cinema

outdoor cinema

co-working spaces

kids' playgrounds

indoor and outdoor yoga areas

landscaped gardens

wellness club and spa

steam bath, sauna and jacuzzi

private access to the beach

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 40/60

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nestled along the serene waters of Al Khor, AYA is perfectly positioned within the newly developed Al Khor Waterfront - a vibrant lifestyle destination that brings new energy to this historic coastline. This thoughtfully planned waterfront community offers retail and dining promenades, a yacht club, park and walking paths, and more.