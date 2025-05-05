Residential complex New beachfront residential complex Porto View with a swimming pool, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE

Welcome to Porto View - your ideal retreat of elegance and tranquility, situated in the picturesque area of Rashid Yachts & Marina. In Porto View you plunge into the lifestyle, which is as bright as Dubai itself, and as pacifying as the sea waves.

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and exclusive townhouses are available. Each of them is carefully thought-out for maximum use of natural light. The windows offer a breathtaking view, turning every day into a source of inspiration. The interiors of the flats and townhouses are made in the modern architectural style. Light tones and minimalist design create the atmosphere of coziness and luxury.

The project consists of two buildings, connected by the spacious landscaped podium with different amenities. You can relax in the infinity pool, go in for sports in the modern fitness center or yoga in the specially equipped outdoor areas. There area special kids' playgrounds. The landscaped podium also offers cozy lounge and barbecue areas, outdoor sports grounds.

Experience the quiet lifestyle on the water in Porto View - the heart of Mina Rashid. This luxury residential complex offers wonderful views of the marina and harmonically combines the rich heritage of old Dubai with the modern urban lifestyle. Porto View is the unique lifestyle, blending luxury, connection with the city and pacifying beachfront living. Don't miss out on a chance to become a part of this stunning project, where every day is full of inspiration and comfort.

Amenities

infinity pool

equipped gym

yoga area

kids' playgrounds

multifunctional rooms

barbecue area

a lot of green areas

Payment plan

10% - reservation

10% - November, 2024

10% - April, 2025

10% - September, 2025

10% - July, 2026

10% - November, 2026

10% - May, 2027

10% - September, 2027

20% - completion (October, 2028)

Facilities and equipment in the house

Appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

This unique residential project is located just a few steps from the historic center of Dubai, creating the ideal balance between the centuries-old traditions of the old town and the infinite possibilities of the new one. Porto View offers the convenient access to the key landmarks, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Creek Tower, due to its location just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 20 minutes away from Downtown.