  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Sharjah

New buildings for sale in Sharjah

apartments
7
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone
Sharjah, UAE
from
€699,365
Area 260–317 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mushrif Village, located in the prestigious Mirdif area, is a closed Spanish-style community built by Select Group. Mushrif Village offers to buy 122 beautifully made villas with 3-4 bedrooms and townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. Among the key features designed to provide maximum comfort to homeowners, the following can be distinguished: - pantry; - guest bathroom; - covered parking; - panoramic windows; - built-in cabinets; - central entrance with a garden around the house; - porcelain in living rooms and bedrooms; - marble floor in the lobby and on the stairs; - showers, fully lined with tiles. During your stay at Mushrif Village, you can fully plunge into the atmosphere of life in nature thanks to the many amenities of the world class, including: - pools; - children's play areas; - basketball court; - landscaped gardens; - walking paths; - fully equipped gym; - a club exclusively for residents; - grocery supermarket; - 24 hour security. Location: As part of the Mirdif district, Mushrif Village is located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Musalla 27th Street, providing unhindered movement by personal transport throughout the emirate. Also in the immediate vicinity is the Mushrif Eppco 1 bus station, which is great for those who prefer to travel by public transport. A 20-minute walk from Mushrif Village you will find many social facilities, including: - aswaaq Mall — Mirdif; - Chinese School Dubai; - Mirdif Avenue Mall; - Dr Samiha Lutfi Pharmacy — Mirdif; - ZOOM; - Nyle Skin Medical Center — Aesthetic Clinics. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Residential complex Rove
Residential complex Rove
Sharjah, UAE
from
€269,045
Area 77 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments in the new residential complex Rove in the heart of the Aljad area! Residents are provided with upscale amenities, such as: direct access to a green park with extensive sports facilities, to a tree-lined boulevard with shops and restaurants. Exclusive access to the gym and pool for residents only, a 5-minute walk from the world-class museum complex and the SABIS-Aljada International School. Location: - 03 minutes - University campus; - 05 minutes - Madar, Sharjah; - 05 minutes - free zone of Sharjah International Airport; - 15 minutes - Dubai International Airport; - 15 minutes - Sharjah Cornish. Payment Plan: 45% - under construction 55% - upon completion Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Hayyan
Residential complex Hayyan
Sharjah, UAE
from
€489,379
Area 179–238 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Arim in Hayyan — a new residential complex from Alef Group, one of the largest developers in the UAE and a leading development company in the emirate of Sharjah. The Arim district will be commissioned in three different stages and will include a total of 727 villas, and the first stage of the Arim complex consists of 268 villas. The uniquely created natural complex includes luxurious villas in Sharjah with 4 and 5 bedrooms, as well as mansions with 6 bedrooms for sale, ranging from 3,282 to 9,404 square meters. feet. The property in the Arim complex has additional design features and finishes for both internal and external spaces. The kitchens in all houses will be equipped with built-in household appliances, designer mixers, built-in kitchen sinks and accessories from high-quality international brands. Infrastructure: The residential complex Arim is located in the village of Hayyan, which is considered the green heart of the emirate of Sharjah. This strategic location provides Arim Villas residents with easy access to various attractions in the area, including an area of 50,000 square meters. ft. a blue lagoon called The Lakes, 80,000 square meters. feet of land for organic gardens and 1,000,000 square meters. ft. Central Park. The sports area will include playgrounds for football, tennis, volleyball, basketball and paddle tennis, as well as a cricket grid of 100,000 square meters. ft. In addition, sports enthusiasts will like 4-mile cross and bike paths. The total area of the complex « Hayyan » will be 8.7 million square meters. ft. On the green quarter there will be a public shopping center, a kindergarten, a mosque, restaurants, retail stores, a play area, pocket parks and a public club house with a view of the lagoon. The Arim complex in Haiyan is located in the Barashi region, near the Emirates Road, which is easily accessible to the Dubai Emirate. Location: 08 minutes - Sharjah National Park; 10 minutes - Shopping center 06, Sharjah; 10 minutes - Sharjah Mosque; 15 minutes - University campus; 10 minutes - Sharjah International Airport; 20 minutes - Sharjah Islamic Civilization Museum; 15 minutes - Sharjah Industrial Zone; 20 minutes - Dubai International Airport. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Aysha Residence
Residential complex Aysha Residence
Sharjah, UAE
from
€366,439
Area 101 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Residence in the new Aysha complex on Maryam Island. The complex is located along the lagoon of Al-Khan. The project is proud of carefully thought-out amenities that provide residents with a luxurious and comprehensive lifestyle. The modern gym and refreshing pool are designed for fitness enthusiasts, and green spaces and beach areas offer a relaxing holiday setting. The complex is located in close proximity to the embankment of Maryam Island and provides residents with direct access to the Al-Khan lagoon. Offering many shopping and entertainment venues for residents and visitors, the promenade is a place where residents can meet, communicate, play sports and enjoy everything that can offer a lifestyle on the promenade. Payment Plan: 10% - down payment 40% - under construction 50% - upon completion With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, UAE
from
€479,536
Completion date: 2023
Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Scream Harbor Podlocation: Surf at Creek Beach Building 1 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 View: Viewing the Parking Community: 1 Floor: On the top floor  Furnished: Unfurnished  Balcony: Yes Availability: off plan, delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023. Built-up area: 987 square meters. ft.  
Residential complex Jawaher Residences
Residential complex Jawaher Residences
Sharjah, UAE
from
€387,386
Area 128 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Apartments in the new Jawaher Residences residential complex in the heart of Sharjah – Maryam Island. On the territory of the residential complex there are amenities available for use by residents: swimming pools, sports grounds, barbecue areas, a sauna and a SPA center, access to the beach, children's playgrounds, cross-country and bicycle paths. Maryam Island – is one of the most popular and developed places in Sharjah. Literally within walking distance there are entertainment centers, cafes and restaurants, hotels, kindergartens and schools, medical facilities and clinics. At the same time, residents of the Jawaher Residences complex have unhindered access to key locations in Sharjah and Dubai. The Jawaher Residences project is great for investment! Payment Plan: 10% - down payment 20% - under construction 70% - upon completion We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Sharjah, UAE
from
€125,941
Area 42 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Al Mamsha — complex located in Muwaileh in Sharjah. Apartments for 1 to 3 bedrooms and studios with a balcony or terrace are offered. The apartments have double glazed panoramic windows, there are dressing rooms, dining areas, spacious bathrooms with high-class plumbing. The balconies offer magnificent views of the horizon. Al Mamsha residents will have access to amenities such as: - central conditioning system; - lobby; - service elevators; - gym; - pool; - children's playgrounds; - green areas; - barbecue area; - cafe; - round-the-clock protection of the territory; - round-the-clock video surveillance; - access to the Internet; - satellite / cable TV; - ATM; - services of round-the-clock concierge. Location: The nearest public transport stop at City Al Falah Mosque is a 5-minute walk. The complex is surrounded by educational institutions. University of Sharjah is a 10-minute drive away. You can get to Sharjah Police Academy in the same amount of time. It will take 10 minutes to get to College of Medicine — University of Sharjah. Zero 6 Mall by Alef is a 7-minute drive from Al Mamsha Souks. Residents can travel to Nesto Hypermarket, which is a 5-minute drive, for food and household goods. For 5 minutes from Al Mamsha Souks, you can take the iGrab Cafe Sharjah. In 15 minutes, residents will be able to reach Tea Time Cafe. Another OLD CAF SHJ is a 10-minute walk. For outdoor walks, Al Qasimia University Main Gate is great. It is a 5-minute drive away. International Airport Ras Al Khaimah is a 50-minute drive away. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go