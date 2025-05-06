  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ajman Emirate

Off Plan Property in Ajman Emirate

Ajman
11
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Exclusive villa in the new community Sea Glints Mansions! For life and investment! Guaranteed investment income - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Partially furnished! Due date - 1st quarter. 2026 The villa layouts include a spacious living and dining area, three entrances to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Seaside Hills Residence
Residential complex Seaside Hills Residence
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$563,248
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Unique apartments in the new Seaside Hills Residence complex! The apartments are equipped with built-in furniture and plumbing! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Year of completion: 4th quarter 2025 Infrastructure: walking paths, private beach access, swimming…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Residential complex Gateway Porto
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$228,385
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natural mangrove reserve and golf farm! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Amenities: swimming pool, pool terrace, golf course, cafes and restaurants, extensive coastline 12 …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Aqua Flora Vincitore
Apartment building Aqua Flora Vincitore
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,067
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The Winning Group is an award-winning Real Estate Boutique Development group that builds luxury designer projects in Dubai.  As an esteemed industry leader, Vincitore was the curator of various global real estate awards reaffirming its commitment pursue excellence, quality and innovation. …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Gulfa Tower
Residential complex Gulfa Tower
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$161,614
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
New modern residential complex Gulfa Tower! Apartments for life and investment! High yield - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 1st quarter. 2024 Amenities: covered parking, 24-hour security and video surveillance, gym, swimming pool, centra…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Al Ameera Village
Residential complex Al Ameera Village
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
New residential project in Al Ameera Village with a convenient location! High rental income - about 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Equipped kitchen! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 2 quarters. 2024 Amenities: Jogging track, central air conditioning, cable TV, 24 hour securi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,03M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa in the new Beach Hills Villas project in Ajman! Panoramic scenic views! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Due date: 4th quarter 2025 Amenities: Pool, children's play areas, underground parking, bike paths, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Ajman Creek Towers T1
Residential complex Ajman Creek Towers T1
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$172,736
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Apartments in the first-class residential complex Ajman Creek Towers (T1) in Ajman! High return on investment - 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenities: swimming pool, gym, barbecue areas, parking, security, restauran…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Conqueror Tower
Residential complex Conqueror Tower
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$227,501
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 27
Ready-made apartments with a furnished kitchen in the new Conqueror Tower project! Rental yield up to 5% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! The complex is completed! Amenities: indoor parking for 123 cars, video surveillance system, 24-hour security service, gym, playground for chil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Sealine Residence
Residential complex Sealine Residence
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Cozy apartments in the new Sealine Residence project! An excellent option for living and investment! Profitability - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenities: Private beach, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, priv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Sky Hills Octa
Apartment building Sky Hills Octa
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$168,764
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 47
Ascend to Unparalleled Luxury at Skyhills Residences Skyhills Residences by HRE Development redefines luxury living in Dubai Science Park. This awe-inspiring development boasts twin towers featuring stunning 33 and 40-story glass facades, creating a majestic silhouette against the Dubai sky…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go