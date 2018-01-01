Prestigious apartments in One River Point on the banks of the Dubai Canal! Panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal! Profitability - from 5.8%! The apartments are suitable for living, investing and renting!
Amenities: Immersive Lounge, Club House, Pool, Bungalow, Club Lounge, Fitness Studio, Yoga Studio, Co-working Space, Concierge Service.
Area: Business Bay
Location:
5–15 minutes: Attractions Downtown Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, City Walk, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary
20–30 minutes: Dubai International Airport (DXB), Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah
Payment Plan:
70% - under construction
30% - upon completion
