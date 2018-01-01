  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from
€742,595
14
About the complex

Prestigious apartments in One River Point on the banks of the Dubai Canal! Panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal! Profitability - from 5.8%! The apartments are suitable for living, investing and renting!

Amenities: Immersive Lounge, Club House, Pool, Bungalow, Club Lounge, Fitness Studio, Yoga Studio, Co-working Space, Concierge Service.

Area: Business Bay

Location:
5–15 minutes: Attractions Downtown Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, City Walk, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary
20–30 minutes: Dubai International Airport (DXB), Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah

Payment Plan:
70% - under construction
30% - upon completion

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
