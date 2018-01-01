One River Point

Dubai, UAE

Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments are available for purchase. Some apartments have harbor views, and there are also apartments with views of JBR neighborhood and the street. All apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, premium European kitchens, and spacious private terraces. Most of the remaining apartments are currently for rent. Amenities: infinity pool and terrace with view of Dubai Marina; stores and restaurant. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Marina is one of the lively and busiest areas of the city. It is a marina where the most luxurious ships are moored, and tall skyscrapers are located nearby. It is a prestigious residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest neighborhoods in Dubai, and yet, it is the most populated and developed area. Jumeirah Beach Residence or JBR is the "heart" of the area. In JBR, there are 200 high-rise buildings, including 40 skyscrapers ranging in height from 250 to 516 m. The tallest of them is the Pentominium skyscraper with a height of 516 m. The project is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, supermarket, bus stop and the harbor. Dubai Marina Mall - 4 min by car Marina Beach - 6 min Palm Jumeirah - 9 min Mall Dubai - 18 min Burj Khalifa Skyscraper - 20 min Airport - 25 min Jumeirah Mosque - 23 min Creek Park - 22 min