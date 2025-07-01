  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New residential complex D-Villas with golf and tennis academies, restaurants and shopping malls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex D-Villas with golf and tennis academies, restaurants and shopping malls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,81M
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27411
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2473665
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 13/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Imagine your morning, beginning with a view of the emerald landscapes of one of the most prestigious golf courses of Dubai, where the silence is only interrupted by rustling of leaves and soft concussion of a ball against a mashie. D-Villas is an embodiment of luxury and coziness in the heart of the iconic community Jumeirah Golf Estates, where life is full of harmony, style and perfect comfort. Architectural splendour meets refined functionality here: spacious interiors with high ceilings, thought-out layouts and private gardens.

Residents of D-Villas get access to the infrastructure, which ranks second to none: two championship golf courses, Tommy Fleetwood Golf Academy and Tennis 360 Academy, modern club Jumeirah Golf Estates with fine restaurants and elegant lounge areas, as well as spa and wellness centers. For outdoor enthusiasts, there is a swimming pool, picturesque parks and jogging tracks, and for everyday comfort - shops, supermarkets and two spacious shopping malls directly in the community.

Amenities:

  • two championship golf courses
  • Tommy Fleetwood Golf Academy
  • Tennis 360 Academy
  • Jumeirah Golf Estates clubhouse
  • fine restaurants
  • spa and wellness centers
  • swimming pools
  • landscaped parks and jogging tracks
  • retail stores and supermarkets
  • two shopping malls

Completion - 4th quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Built-in kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has perfect location: just a few minutes away from the key landmarks and business areas of Dubai, and surrounded by tranquility and greenery. Jumeirah Golf Estates is rightfully considered one of the best locations in the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Boutique 7
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$192,711
Residential complex Townhouses in the new Mural Residence with a spa complex and a private beach, 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,38M
Apartment building The Central Downtown Aqua
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,304
Residential complex Rove Home
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$514,162
Residential complex Bay View
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$912,298
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex D-Villas with golf and tennis academies, restaurants and shopping malls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,81M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Dorchester Collection- Vela by OMNIYAT
Apartment building Dorchester Collection- Vela by OMNIYAT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$12,00M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Born in the Latin for ‘sail’, VELA majestically draws us upwards to new heights of refinement, beauty and design To assure iconic status, quality and value, OMNIYAT curates partnerships with industry luminaries, including the distinguished hospitality group, Dorchester Collection. Occupyi…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Vista
Residential complex Vista
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$172,603
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 15
Area 47–163 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial gu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
76.0
245,205
Apartment 2 rooms
149.0
406,849
Apartment 3 rooms
163.0
544,932
Apartment
47.0
172,603
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Ready Hotel Apartment | Investment Buy
Apart-hotel Ready Hotel Apartment | Investment Buy
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$148,079
DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel – an Edge by Rotana managed property – is a modern and elegant three-star property located in Dubai's vibrant DAMAC Hills 2 community. Guests at DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana can expect convenience and comfort close to world-class attractions such as the Malibu Beach…
Developer
Damac properties
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications