Residential complex New residential complex D-Villas with golf and tennis academies, restaurants and shopping malls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Imagine your morning, beginning with a view of the emerald landscapes of one of the most prestigious golf courses of Dubai, where the silence is only interrupted by rustling of leaves and soft concussion of a ball against a mashie. D-Villas is an embodiment of luxury and coziness in the heart of the iconic community Jumeirah Golf Estates, where life is full of harmony, style and perfect comfort. Architectural splendour meets refined functionality here: spacious interiors with high ceilings, thought-out layouts and private gardens.

Residents of D-Villas get access to the infrastructure, which ranks second to none: two championship golf courses, Tommy Fleetwood Golf Academy and Tennis 360 Academy, modern club Jumeirah Golf Estates with fine restaurants and elegant lounge areas, as well as spa and wellness centers. For outdoor enthusiasts, there is a swimming pool, picturesque parks and jogging tracks, and for everyday comfort - shops, supermarkets and two spacious shopping malls directly in the community.

Amenities:

two championship golf courses

Tommy Fleetwood Golf Academy

Tennis 360 Academy

Jumeirah Golf Estates clubhouse

fine restaurants

spa and wellness centers

swimming pools

landscaped parks and jogging tracks

retail stores and supermarkets

two shopping malls

Completion - 4th quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Built-in kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has perfect location: just a few minutes away from the key landmarks and business areas of Dubai, and surrounded by tranquility and greenery. Jumeirah Golf Estates is rightfully considered one of the best locations in the city.