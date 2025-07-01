Residential complex New low-rise residence One by Preston with an infinity pool and lounge areas close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai South, UAE

One by Prestonis a prestigious complex, located in the heart of Dubai South, where large-scale new-generation business quarters are built. Each of 56 exclusive residences in the low-rise project creates the atmosphere of privacy, ensuring not just comfortable life, but also strong capital expansion. Thought-out layouts and refined interior designed by Preston Properties underline the status of the owner. Spacious and luminous apartments are equipped with modern "Smart Home" technologies, making everyday life extremely comfortable. On the roof of the complex, there is a panoramic infinity pool, offering breathtaking views of the dynamically developing area, as well as stylish lounge areas for recreation and meetings. For active lifestyle, there is a fully equipped fitness center, and walks among well-maintained landscaped gardens will become the ideal way to relax after a busy day.
Amenities:
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.
Payment plan: 50/50Features of the flats
Furnishing is available if requested by the customer.Location and nearby infrastructure
Location of One by Preston will be ideal for those, who appreciate convenience of transportation: just 5 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport, 10 minutes to Expo City and direct access to such key locations as Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters and Downtown Dubai. It's a place, where luxury meets usability, and investments gain long-term value.