  Residential complex New low-rise residence One by Preston with an infinity pool and lounge areas close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai South, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$171,327
;
1
ID: 27412
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2473690
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 13/08/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

One by Prestonis a prestigious complex, located in the heart of Dubai South, where large-scale new-generation business quarters are built. Each of 56 exclusive residences in the low-rise project creates the atmosphere of privacy, ensuring not just comfortable life, but also strong capital expansion. Thought-out layouts and refined interior designed by Preston Properties underline the status of the owner. Spacious and luminous apartments are equipped with modern "Smart Home" technologies, making everyday life extremely comfortable. On the roof of the complex, there is a panoramic infinity pool, offering breathtaking views of the dynamically developing area, as well as stylish lounge areas for recreation and meetings. For active lifestyle, there is a fully equipped fitness center, and walks among well-maintained landscaped gardens will become the ideal way to relax after a busy day.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • "Smart Home" system
  • lounge areas
  • fitness center
  • landscaped gardens

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Furnishing is available if requested by the customer.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location of One by Preston will be ideal for those, who appreciate convenience of transportation: just 5 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport, 10 minutes to Expo City and direct access to such key locations as Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters and Downtown Dubai. It's a place, where luxury meets usability, and investments gain long-term value.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Similar complexes
Apartment building Boutique Beach Side Living in Dubailand!
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,244
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,766
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,625
Residential complex Greenside Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$427,367
Residential complex New project Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers with a swimming pool, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Trade Center, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,92M
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$171,327
Other complexes
Residential complex Damac Towers By Paramount Hotels and Resorts
Residential complex Damac Towers By Paramount Hotels and Resorts
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$704,795
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 68
Area 99 m²
1 real estate property 1
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences ( PTHR ) — 68-story building that combines a residential tower and a luxury hotel « TAG1> from the developer DAMAC Properties, located in Business Bay…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
99.0
704,795
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Laya Courtyard
Residential complex Laya Courtyard
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$191,021
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Laya Courtyard redefines modern living with sleek architecture, smart home automation, and a commitment to sustainability. Designed for those who value quality and connection, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to elevate daily living, complemented by lifestyle amenities that inspire creat…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Residential complex KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Residential complex KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,83M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 124–357 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
124.0
1,83M
Apartment 2 rooms
235.0
3,12M
Apartment 3 rooms
357.0
5,17M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Realting.com
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications