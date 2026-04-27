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Houses for Monthly Rent in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
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6 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 bedroom house
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Area 929 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 5.4%)! The Crest in Mohammed Bin Rashid City! Full…
$113,455
per month
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
Discover luxurious coastal living with this fully furnished 3-bedroom townhouse in Marbella,…
$49,006
per month
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
UPGRADED 3BR TOWNHOUSE | PRIVATE GARDEN & POOLA 3-bedroom townhouse for rent in The Springs …
$6,580
per month
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Experience contemporary living in this exquisite townhouse in the desirable Al Murooj commun…
$102,096
per month
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Discover Marbella Villas 2, a captivating waterfront destination on Marbella Island. Enjoy a…
$40,839
per month
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Townhouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
Only for annual rent — 350 000 AED! Upgraded and extended 3-bedroom townhouse with a maid’s …
$7,942
per month
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in United Arab Emirates

townhouses
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