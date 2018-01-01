Beach Isle at Emaar Beachfront Tower 1, Palm Jumeirah Broadwalk, Palma Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Description
Deadline: July 2028.
Starting price: 3,300,000 AED
Payment Plan:
90% during construction
10 at the end
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Sports City, known as Azizi Grand by Azizi Development
Payment Pan;
Down Payment – 10%
During Construction – 30%
On Handover – 60%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 675 Sqft
Dressing / Wardrobe
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Gym
24×7 Security
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park area
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Shopping & Supermarket area
Spa & Sauna room
Green Surrounding
Sports court
Nearby Neighbourhood;
Victory Heights – 0.6Km
Dubai Production City – 1.5Km
JVT – 1.9Km
Midtown by Deyaar
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.
The Sterling Unique Studio Apartment in Dubai Center in Business Bay.
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
The Sterling by Omniyat is an apartment complex located in the center of Dubai in the Business Bay area. The project includes 2 towers with studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms from 93 sq.m., penthouses and exclusive townhouses with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, The Creek and the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area.
The complex includes swimming pools and recreation areas, spa and jacuzzi, a modern gym, entertainment venues.
Transport accessibility:
- Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes by car, to Al-Maktum Airport 40 minutes by car
- Business Bay and Dubai Mall metro station - 10 minutes by car.
- Bus stops and a ferry pier are a 5-minute drive away.
- A 10-minute drive away are: Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Singing Fountains, Dubai Opera, One Dubai Mall, Burj Park.
- Dubai aquarium and underwater zoo - 15 minutes drive.
Plus investment:
▪ Return on investment from 6%
▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew
▪ Interest-free installment
▪ Commission 0%
▪ High tenant demand
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate.
Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the sea.
The beautiful luxury residence features swimming pools, a private beach, a park, lounge areas, restaurants, a gym, a spa area, a cinema, around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Aquapark - 5 minutes
Nakheel shopping mall - 10 minutes
Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
Mall of Emirates - 20 minutes
Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes