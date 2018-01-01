  1. Realting.com
  3. EMAAR BEACHFRONT

Dubai, UAE
from
€847,242
6
About the complex

Beach Isle at Emaar Beachfront Tower 1, Palm Jumeirah Broadwalk, Palma Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Description
Deadline: July 2028.
Starting price: 3,300,000 AED
Payment Plan:
90% during construction
10 at the end

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2028
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
37
New building location
Dubai, UAE

