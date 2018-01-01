Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €2,17M

153–300 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Ocean House - A 9-story residential complex will be built on the coast of the famous man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. The transfer of the elite project to operation is planned for 2025. Ocean House will present a collection of exclusive duplexes with 2 – 6 bedrooms ranging from 167 square meters. m. The layout of each of the award residences includes 2 balconies ( on the front and back of the ) building, which guarantees a bewitching panoramic view of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab and the horizon of modern Dubai. Part of the apartment will be supplemented by private pools, gyms and spa areas. The design of each of them will be created according to an individual project from the Bjarke Ingels Group. Infrastructure: Local residents will have at their disposal an impressive range of modern amenities, including: - a gym with a waterfall; - library with coworking zone; - cinema; - retail stores; - cigar lounge; - equipped kitchen for tenants; - spa, etc. Location: Ocean House is located on Palm Jumeirah's eastern crescent, surrounded by luxury resorts, first-class hotels and premium residential communities. About 20 – 30 minutes from the building are such popular areas of Dubai as Dubai Marina, Dubai Knowledge Park, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Dubai International Airport is just 35 minutes away. Ocean House residents will have an extensive selection of entertainment for every taste. Within a radius of 5 – 15 minutes drive from the complex are: - diving center Mermaid Diving Center; - Dolphin Bay dolphinarium; - Aquaventure Waterpark; - Sports Center Pinpoint Fitness – Palm Jumeirah; - Nakheel Mall, which includes more than 300 retail stores, a series of first-class restaurants, a family entertainment area and a 15-room cinema. Advantages: Ocean House – is a great choice for lovers of luxury and spa lifestyle. The project will be built in the prestigious tourist area of Dubai Palm Jumeirah, surrounded by first-class resorts and a wide variety of entertainment. Business people will appreciate easy access to important areas of the emirate such as Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. As part of the elite Ocean House project, a special atmosphere of coziness and luxury will be created, complemented by an impressive variety of premium services and amenities to maintain physical and mental health, and to conduct an active lifestyle. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!