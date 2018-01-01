  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€879,535
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming.

Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gym on the ground level, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and parking for 2-3 cars. Some houses have a walk-in wardrobe and a second living room on the upper level.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other project amenities include footpaths, cycle paths, yoga studio, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, recreational areas, shops and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Pearl House 2 with a swimming pool and a garden, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€214,724
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€274,000
Residential complex Jannat
Dubai, UAE
from
€141,884
Apartment building 1BR | The Highbury | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€378,000
Residential complex THE NOOK
Dubai, UAE
from
€223,624
You are viewing
Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€879,535
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY -3 Bdr m
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY -3 Bdr m
Dubai, UAE
from
€937,557
Completion date: 2026
WELCOME TO THE PRIME HOTEL OF LIFE NONALEKO FROM THE DUBA — CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS CENTER. Sobha Creek Vistas consists of two exquisite towers located near the lively center of Dubai, with high-quality finishes and unique charm, which has no equal. Enjoy a new level of luxury at the exclusive address. The height of modern life in 64 floors of world-class craftsmanship. Custom-made residences with windows at full height to maximize the all-encompassing view. Immerse yourself in an ultra-modern pool or work on tanning lines by the — pool. Be better thanks to a fully equipped gym that promises exceptional conditions designed to relieve day stress every day. Catch the pulse of a city where relaxation and pleasure are organically intertwined with magical moments in the Hartland community. The main characteristics of the object: - 3 bedroom - 4 bathrooms - a room for servants - Size: 1887 sq. ft. - View of Burj Khalifa and Downtown - selected parking place - children's and adult pool - gym - children's playground  -investment opportunities Location: - 15 min to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - near the reserve Ras al-Khor  - two schools in Sobha Hartland
Residential complex ROYAL BAY
Residential complex ROYAL BAY
Dubai, UAE
from
€901,988
Area 99–141 m²
2 properties 2
Apartment with an incredible sea landscape on the Arabian Gulf! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Royal Bay — is a 10-story luxury building located on Palm Jumeirah crescent. The project consists of 90 residential units, includes apartments and penthouses. All apartments have service, penthouse residents can use private pools and a jacuzzi. The apartments offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai. Amenities include residents access to the landscape pool, gym, car parking for residents and visitors, private beach, landscaped gardens, 24-hour concierge services, apartment cleaning, children's pool, playground. The apartments are fully furnished, designed using high quality materials. The kitchens are equipped with various modern appliances, including a built-in stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and washing machine. Residents have the opportunity to enjoy a lot of plantings and fresh air. Each room offers views of the sea landscape. LOCATION: Royal Bay by Azizi is located in the Palm Jumeirah area, a central area with access to many transport interchanges. For 30 minutes you can reach Dubai Mall, 25 to Burj Al Arab and The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is also about 40 minutes away, and Al Maktoum — is 50 minutes away. Located along the magnificent Persian Gulf, Royal Bay is located near the cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues of the city. A dolphinarium and the largest water park are located near the building. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: The complex is located in one of the most popular tourist areas of Palm Jumeirah. With a well-developed tourist infrastructure nearby, Royal Bay can use it for long-term and short-term rents. The average return on the project is from 6% per annum. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Ocean House
Residential complex Ocean House
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,17M
Area 153–300 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Ocean House - A 9-story residential complex will be built on the coast of the famous man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. The transfer of the elite project to operation is planned for 2025. Ocean House will present a collection of exclusive duplexes with 2 – 6 bedrooms ranging from 167 square meters. m. The layout of each of the award residences includes 2 balconies ( on the front and back of the ) building, which guarantees a bewitching panoramic view of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab and the horizon of modern Dubai. Part of the apartment will be supplemented by private pools, gyms and spa areas. The design of each of them will be created according to an individual project from the Bjarke Ingels Group. Infrastructure: Local residents will have at their disposal an impressive range of modern amenities, including: - a gym with a waterfall; - library with coworking zone; - cinema; - retail stores; - cigar lounge; - equipped kitchen for tenants; - spa, etc. Location: Ocean House is located on Palm Jumeirah's eastern crescent, surrounded by luxury resorts, first-class hotels and premium residential communities. About 20 – 30 minutes from the building are such popular areas of Dubai as Dubai Marina, Dubai Knowledge Park, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Dubai International Airport is just 35 minutes away. Ocean House residents will have an extensive selection of entertainment for every taste. Within a radius of 5 – 15 minutes drive from the complex are: - diving center Mermaid Diving Center; - Dolphin Bay dolphinarium; - Aquaventure Waterpark; - Sports Center Pinpoint Fitness – Palm Jumeirah; - Nakheel Mall, which includes more than 300 retail stores, a series of first-class restaurants, a family entertainment area and a 15-room cinema. Advantages: Ocean House – is a great choice for lovers of luxury and spa lifestyle. The project will be built in the prestigious tourist area of Dubai Palm Jumeirah, surrounded by first-class resorts and a wide variety of entertainment. Business people will appreciate easy access to important areas of the emirate such as Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. As part of the elite Ocean House project, a special atmosphere of coziness and luxury will be created, complemented by an impressive variety of premium services and amenities to maintain physical and mental health, and to conduct an active lifestyle. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Realting.com
Go