Sharjah, UAE

from €503,324

179–238 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Arim in Hayyan — a new residential complex from Alef Group, one of the largest developers in the UAE and a leading development company in the emirate of Sharjah. The Arim district will be commissioned in three different stages and will include a total of 727 villas, and the first stage of the Arim complex consists of 268 villas. The uniquely created natural complex includes luxurious villas in Sharjah with 4 and 5 bedrooms, as well as mansions with 6 bedrooms for sale, ranging from 3,282 to 9,404 square meters. feet. The property in the Arim complex has additional design features and finishes for both internal and external spaces. The kitchens in all houses will be equipped with built-in household appliances, designer mixers, built-in kitchen sinks and accessories from high-quality international brands. Infrastructure: The residential complex Arim is located in the village of Hayyan, which is considered the green heart of the emirate of Sharjah. This strategic location provides Arim Villas residents with easy access to various attractions in the area, including an area of 50,000 square meters. ft. a blue lagoon called The Lakes, 80,000 square meters. feet of land for organic gardens and 1,000,000 square meters. ft. Central Park. The sports area will include playgrounds for football, tennis, volleyball, basketball and paddle tennis, as well as a cricket grid of 100,000 square meters. ft. In addition, sports enthusiasts will like 4-mile cross and bike paths. The total area of the complex « Hayyan » will be 8.7 million square meters. ft. On the green quarter there will be a public shopping center, a kindergarten, a mosque, restaurants, retail stores, a play area, pocket parks and a public club house with a view of the lagoon. The Arim complex in Haiyan is located in the Barashi region, near the Emirates Road, which is easily accessible to the Dubai Emirate. Location: 08 minutes - Sharjah National Park; 10 minutes - Shopping center 06, Sharjah; 10 minutes - Sharjah Mosque; 15 minutes - University campus; 10 minutes - Sharjah International Airport; 20 minutes - Sharjah Islamic Civilization Museum; 15 minutes - Sharjah Industrial Zone; 20 minutes - Dubai International Airport. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!